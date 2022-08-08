Connect with us

News

Police Arrest Pub Owner After 15 People Killed in Raging Fire
Advertisement

News World News

Moscow Luke Warm to Brittney Griner Prisoner Exchange

News

Fire At Ministry Of Energy Building On The 33rd Floor Under Control

News Southern Thailand

German Tourist Flees Hospital Isolation After Monkeypox Test

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

News Regional News

Police Seize Counterfeit US$100 Bills Worth US$500,000

Business News

After COVID, Thai Hotels Face Severe Staff Shortages

News

Southeast Asia's And The World's Tallest Building Merdeka 118 To Open Mid-2023

News Regional News

SOCKING VIDEO: Blazing Inferno at Crowded Pub Kills 14, Injures 38

News

Kyrsten Sinema Says She Will 'Move Forward' On The Economic Bill

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Reopens 5 Days after Nok Air Accident

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Calls for an End to the Dog Meat Trade

Entertainment News

HBO Max is Starting ‘Fixer Upper’ And Other Magnolia Network Shows in September

News

Thailand To Introduce 10-Year Visa To Attract Foreign Experts

News

Jackie Walorski of The United States Congress And Three Other People Were Killed

News

An Alex Jones, Message Was Mistakenly Sent To Sandy Hook's Lawyers By Mistake

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Closure Expended Until August 5th

News

Police Arrest Pub Owner After 15 People Killed in Raging Fire

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police Arrest Pub Owner After 15 People Killed in Raging Fire

Police in central Thailand have arrested the owner of the Mountain B Pub that burned down early Friday morning, killing 15 people and injuring 38 more. His lawyer Anucha Wongsrisat said his client had confessed to all charges.

Mr. Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, reported to the Royal Thai Police, where he was promptly escorted into the police station building without talking to Thai media.

His arrest occurred soon after the Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for negligent acts that caused other persons’ deaths and operating a nightspot without permission. The Mountain B Pub was registered as a restaurant but was operated as a nightclub.
His lawyer said the client admitted to the charges and will request bail from the Pattaya court on Monday.
Police said they would oppose bail for Mr. Pongsiri, arguing that he might attempt to flee or interfere with witnesses.
Mr. Pongsir’s wife, Ms. Anongnart, 31, said she and her husband had not tried to escape their responsibility and helped the nightlife revellers that night. Their lawyer said they promised to pay the families of the dead 50,000 baht each, with 10,000 baht for each person injured.

Police Arrest Pub Owner After 15 People Killed in Raging Fire

Used Tires on the Pub’s Roof

Mr. Pongsiri’s arrest comes after a raging fire gutted the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri at 1am on Friday, killing 15 people and seriously injuring 38.
It is initially believed that a short circuit caused the deadly fire that broke out at the Mountain B pub near the stage before it quickly spread to other areas.
In the meantime, the Mayor of Sattahip, Narong Bunbancherdsri, stated that the pub owner was granted permission to erect a building to operate a restaurant after studying the blueprints of the building.
City officials, however, were unaware of the restaurant’s partial conversion into a nightclub until the fire.
He said used car tires were found on the Mountain B pub’s roof that fire investigators believe were used by the pub owner to absorb the noise from the music after numerous complaints from people in the neighbourhood.
In addition, he said that metal sheets lined the ceiling, and the heavy car tires might reduce vibrations in the metal sheets and the structure of the building when the band played.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply