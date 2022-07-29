World Health Organization Warns Gay Men Over Monkeypox

To slow the spread of monkeypox, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised gay men to limit their sexual partners for the prevention of monkeypox.

A total of five people have died due to monkeypox around the world in more than 18,800 cases. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency, with about 10% of cases requiring hospital treatment for monkeypox.

In a briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he believed the spread could be stopped if countries and communities were informed about the risks and that steps were taken to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups.

The advice includes reducing the number of sexual partners for men, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with anyone who has sex with men “for the time being”.

While monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, many gay men who have contracted it have been sexually active.



Physical contact with the virus is the primary way it spreads, although it can also be transmitted through sharing bed linen or towels that may have been used by someone with monkeypox, as well as through close physical contact such as kissing.