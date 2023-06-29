Connect with us

News

The Supreme Court's Ruling on President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan: What's at Stake?
Advertisement

News

Food Insecurity is Rising in the U.S. As the End of Pandemic-Era

News

US Public Debt Burden Will Reach 181% of GDP by 2053, CBO Report

News

US Is Planning New AI Chip Export Controls Aimed at Nvidia

News

UK's Largest Water Supplier, Thames Water, Faces Crisis and Potential State Ownership

News

How Much Can Rupee Recover Against US Dollar after IMF Deal?

News Tourism

TAT Introduces Groundbreaking Meaningful Wellness Travel Experiences

News

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects "Independent State Legislature" Thesis In North Carolina

News

Midwest and Northeast US Battle Worst Air Quality Amid Canadian Wildfires

News

Eid al-Adha: Unwavering Faith, Generosity, And Cultural Diversity In Metro Detroit

News

Sweden Approves Quran-Burning Protest Outside the Mosque on Eid-al-Adha

News

Thai Exports Set to Surge in Second Half of 2023, Boosted by Market Expansion Initiatives

News

Thai Baht Hits Seven-Month Low Amid Political Uncertainty and Dollar Strength

News

Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail Faces First Technical Issue After Successful 20-Day Trial Run

News

Telegram Has Taken Years To Add Stories To Its Platform

News

Illinois City Becomes haven for LGBTQ Community

News

Bank of America Expands its Retail Presence to Four New States, Closing Gap with JPMorgan

News

Russia's Wagner Private Military Group Received $1 Billion State Funding, Putin Confirms

News

Americans are feeling fairly Bullish About the US Economy

News News Asia

China Cracks Down on LGTBQIA2S Groups During Pride Month

News

The Supreme Court’s Ruling on President Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Plan: What’s at Stake?

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Supreme Court's Ruling on President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan What's at Stake

(CTN News) – The Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan this week. The plan, which aims to provide relief to federal student loan borrowers, has faced legal challenges, and the court’s decision will determine the program’s fate.

This article examines the forgiveness plan, its eligibility criteria, the potential cost to the federal government, and the resumption of student loan payments.

Overview of President Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Plan

President Biden’s proposed student debt forgiveness plan aims to alleviate the burden of federal student loan borrowers. The plan offers debt forgiveness of up to $20,000 for eligible borrowers. The forgiveness amount depends on the borrower’s income and whether they have received Pell Grants.

Eligibility Criteria and Benefits of the Forgiveness Plan

Under the forgiveness plan, borrowers with federal direct student loans, including graduate Plus loans, are eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness if they earn less than $125,000 a year ($250,000 a year for couples filing jointly).

Those who have received Pell Grants can be eligible for an additional $10,000 in loan forgiveness. The Biden administration estimates that approximately 43 million borrowers could benefit from this relief, with 20 million borrowers potentially having their debt balances completely cleared.

Potential Cost of the Debt Forgiveness Program

One significant concern regarding President Biden’s forgiveness plan is the cost to the federal government. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates suggest that forgiving the debt could amount to around $400 billion. This cost has been a point of contention among critics of the plan.

Resumption of Student Loan Payments: Challenges Ahead

After a three-year pause, federal student loan interest will begin accruing on September 1, and payments will be due in October. While the forgiveness plan, if approved, may reduce borrowers’ monthly payments, many still face challenges in making their payments.

Around 1 in 5 borrowers have financial risk factors that could make it difficult to resume their student loan payments. Factors such as inflation, rising costs of necessities like food and rent, and other financial constraints contribute to the challenges borrowers may face.

Conclusion:

The program’s future hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its ruling on President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan. The plan’s eligibility criteria, the potential cost to the federal government, and the imminent resumption of student loan payments pose significant implications for millions of borrowers. The court’s decision will determine whether borrowers will receive debt relief or be solely responsible for their loans.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs