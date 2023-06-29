Food Insecurity is Rising in the U.S. As the End of Pandemic-Era

(CTN News) – Food insecurity in the United States is rising as the conclusion of pandemic-related assistance programs and soaring food prices strain low-income individuals and families.

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and two anti-hunger organizations highlight the growing challenges millions of Americans face.

From June 7 to June 19, approximately 26.5 million individuals reported experiencing occasional or frequent insufficiency of food, marking a 4.4% increase from the previous month’s survey and a concerning 12% surge since June 2022.

Growing Food Insecurity:

The latest Household Pulse Survey conducted by the Census Bureau reveals a distressing trend of worsening food insecurity among Americans.

The number of individuals seeking free groceries in June reached 10.9 million, indicating a 10% decrease from May but a substantial 22% rise compared to June 2022. These figures shed light on the struggle to access an adequate food supply.

Impact of Expired Assistance Programs:

The conclusion of various food aid programs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the worsening of food insecurity. Notably, the nationwide waiver allowing schools to provide free meals temporarily has ended, affecting impoverished households that relied on this support.

Moreover, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has witnessed a decline in benefits for low-income families after the expiration of a pandemic provision that expanded assistance in March.

Heightened Reliance on Support Networks:

A survey conducted by Propel, a company offering financial services to low-income individuals, uncovered the increasing dependence on friends and family for food. In June, 31% of their users reported relying on support networks for sustenance, a significant rise from the 19% recorded in February before expanded benefits ceased.

Government Response and Initiatives:

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently committed $2.3 billion toward food purchases for schools and emergency food providers such as food banks.

This allocation aims to alleviate the burden of food insecurity. However, more comprehensive and sustained efforts are necessary to address the root causes and provide long-term solutions.

Escalating Food Costs:

Another contributing factor to the escalating food insecurity crisis is the significant increase in food costs. According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have risen by 6.7% compared to the previous year. These soaring costs place an additional strain on individuals and families already grappling with limited financial resources.

Importance of School Meals:

A report released by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), an advocacy group combating hunger, highlights the positive impact of school meal waivers during the pandemic.

The return to pre-pandemic operations has resulted in a concerning 7% decline in the number of students receiving school lunches, depriving them of essential nutrition.

Conclusion:

The alarming rise in food insecurity in the United States, exacerbated by the termination of pandemic-era aid programs and surging food prices, poses significant challenges for low-income Americans.

Urgent action is needed to address these issues comprehensively, ensuring access to nutritious meals and sustainable solutions for those most affected by food insecurity. By implementing targeted policies and community support initiatives, the nation can strive towards a more equitable and nourished future for all.