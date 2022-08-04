Connect with us

Thailand Donates Over 6 Million Baht To Sri Lanka
Thailand Donates Over 6 Million Baht To Sri Lanka

Thailand Donates Over 6 Million Baht To Sri Lanka

(CTN News) – According to the Foreign Ministry, Thailand has donated medicines, medical supplies, food, and financial support worth 5 million baht to Sri Lanka.

Thai Red Cross Society, Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara Somdet Phra Sangharaja Wat Bavoranives Vihara Foundation under the Royal Patronage, and Wat Phra Ram 9 Karnchanapisek made the donations.

Another 1.3 million baht worth of medical supplies was also donated to Sri Lanka by the Foreign Ministry.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador CA Chaminda I Colonne received donations on behalf of his government.

Prior to this, the Thai Parliament donated 700,000 baht and Siam City Cement donated 4 million baht worth of medical supplies and monetary aid to Sri Lanka.

Thailand donates over 6 million baht to Sri Lanka

Thailand donates over 6 million baht to Sri Lanka

Various Thai public and private sectors are also considering providing additional assistance to Sri Lanka.

According to the announcement, the donations reflect the close ties and goodwill between Thais and Sri Lankans.

In addition, Thainess is reflected in the donation of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.

