Thailand Ranked 2nd Most Dangerous Place In The World To Drive
Thai Government to Offer 10.5 Million Lottery Tickets Online

Police Officer Shoot Wife 3 Times then Kills Himself

Bridge Collapse that Killed 2 People, Most Likely Human Error

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Nok Air Pilot to Be Questioned Over Keeping 164 Passengers Onboard After Botched Landing

Chiang Rai Airport to Reopen Aug 3 After Nok Air Accident

Royal Thai Air Force Insists on Buying F-35 Fighter Jets

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion And Boston Celtics Great, Has Passed Away At The Age of 88

Chiang Rai Runway Closed For 4 Days After Nok Air Jet Skids

TK Park Invites Board Games To Host Award Ceremony For Game Competition

Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID Again

Chiang Rai Airport Closed After Nok Air 737 Skids Off Runway

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Public in Thailand Urged to Stay Calm Over Monkeypox

Ana De Armas Makes Marilyn Monroe Fans Swoon In New Film "Blonde"

Thailand Now Has Speed Limits On Highways, Cars On Expressways Can't Go Over 100kph

Thailand Has More Wild Tigers Than Any Other Southeast Asian Country

The White House, Argues That The Economic Situation In The United States Is Not Dire

Thailand Ranked 2nd Most Dangerous Place In The World To Drive

8 seconds ago

Thailand Ranked 2nd Most Dangerous Place In The World To Drive

(CTN News) – According to a driver’s education platform, Thailand is the second most dangerous country for drivers.

The Kingdom of Thailand was rated as the safest place to drive, followed by South Africa and the United States.

The Transport Ministry reported 32,190 road accidents in 2020 and 2021, most of which involved pickup trucks. In 2020, 21,052 accidents occurred, and 11,138 in 2021.

A driver’s educational website that measures road accidents worldwide every year, Zutobi, revealed Thailand scores poorly in five categories.

Among the categories are estimated road death rates, maximum motorway speed limits, seatbelt use rates, and alcohol-related deaths.

Thailand ranked second with 4.35 points, behind South Africa on 3.41 points, and the US on 5.03.

The Ministry of Transport reported that motorbikes didn’t cause the most accidents, but pickup trucks (37%), followed by private and public vehicles (27%).

Types of vehicles in accidents:

– Pickups (37%)

– Private and public vehicles (27%)

– Motorcycles (20%)

– Trucks with at least 10 wheels (8%)

Types of roads where most accidents happened:

– Straight-ahead roads without slope (70%)

– Curves without slope (13%)

– Curves with slope (8%)

Types of accidents:

– Overturning on or skidding off straight-ahead roads (43%)

– Rear crash (31%)

– Overturning or skidding off curved roads (13%)

– Head-on crashes (5%)

Causes of accidents:

– Violation of speed limit (78%)

– Being cut in front by pedestrians, vehicles, or animals (8%)

– Falling asleep behind wheel (4%)

– Drunk driving (3%)

– Violations of traffic lights or signs or vehicles malfunctioning (2%)

Not allowing traffic on the main road to pass first or not familiar with the road (1%).

