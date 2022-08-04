Thailand Ranked 2nd Most Dangerous Place In The World To Drive

(CTN News) – According to a driver’s education platform, Thailand is the second most dangerous country for drivers.

The Kingdom of Thailand was rated as the safest place to drive, followed by South Africa and the United States.

The Transport Ministry reported 32,190 road accidents in 2020 and 2021, most of which involved pickup trucks. In 2020, 21,052 accidents occurred, and 11,138 in 2021.

A driver’s educational website that measures road accidents worldwide every year, Zutobi, revealed Thailand scores poorly in five categories.

Among the categories are estimated road death rates, maximum motorway speed limits, seatbelt use rates, and alcohol-related deaths.

Thailand ranked second with 4.35 points, behind South Africa on 3.41 points, and the US on 5.03.

The Ministry of Transport reported that motorbikes didn’t cause the most accidents, but pickup trucks (37%), followed by private and public vehicles (27%).

Types of vehicles in accidents:

– Pickups (37%)

– Private and public vehicles (27%)

– Motorcycles (20%)

– Trucks with at least 10 wheels (8%)

Types of roads where most accidents happened:

– Straight-ahead roads without slope (70%)

– Curves without slope (13%)

– Curves with slope (8%)

Types of accidents:

– Overturning on or skidding off straight-ahead roads (43%)

– Rear crash (31%)

– Overturning or skidding off curved roads (13%)

– Head-on crashes (5%)

Causes of accidents:

– Violation of speed limit (78%)

– Being cut in front by pedestrians, vehicles, or animals (8%)

– Falling asleep behind wheel (4%)

– Drunk driving (3%)

– Violations of traffic lights or signs or vehicles malfunctioning (2%)

Not allowing traffic on the main road to pass first or not familiar with the road (1%).

