New Pokemon, Are Revealed in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, Along With Terrastallization.
New Pokemon, Are Revealed in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, Along With Terrastallization.

Pokemon

(CTN News) – Nintendo Switch users will soon be able to catch new Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents Presentation provided a wealth of information.

In particular, the show featured the latest Poke, regional Pokémon variants, and updated forms for the Legendary monsters Koraidon and Miraidon.

During the livestream, additional details were shared regarding the upcoming Poké Switch games, including Gym challenges, Tera Raid Battles, a multiplayer Poké Portal, and pre-order bonuses.

Poké Scarlet and Violet are the first games in the long-running monster-collecting series to feature an open world. They are also the latest Nintendo Switch exclusives.

By joining each other’s games for co-op play and working together in new Tera Raid Battles that support up to four simultaneous trainers, players can explore it together. It will also contain all the familiar aspects Poké fans know and love, like trading and online battles.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Tera Jewel and Terastell Phenomenon:

In Paldea, players will encounter the Terastell Phenomenon during their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adventure. A special Tera Jewel appears above each Pokémon’s head like a crown, adding an extra glimmer to its body. Paldea Pokémon can Terrastallization and gain special powers by doing so.

When Terastallization is used, monsters may also change forms. When Terastallizing, for example, Pikachu can change from Electric-type to Flying-type monster.

A shiny crystal balloon is added to Pikachu if the correct Tera Type is used. Other Poké can also experience this. When used correctly, this core battle mechanic can turn the tide in any battle.

Obtaining a Tera Orb is the first step to Terastallizing Poké and transforming them for battle. It is possible to do this once per battle. Crystals found throughout Paldea or Poké Centers can be used to recharge the Tera Orb.

Nintendo Switch exclusives Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18.

