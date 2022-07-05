New Smartphone App Automatically Deletes Children’s Nude Selfies

To prevent sexual exploitation, a smartphone app has been developed in Japan that automatically deletes children’s nude selfies.

Using artificial intelligence, this smartphone app was created in response to the sharp increase in adults contacting children through social media in order to have them send naked pictures.

The project was developed through a collaboration between Tokyo-based app developer Smartbooks Inc, Fujita Health University in Aichi Prefecture, and Nagoya’s local police station.

In addition to deleting nude photos it deems sexually exploitative, the app warns children’s guardians.

Public access to the app is expected to be available by the end of the year.

For those involved with the smartphone app, the question now is how to motivate children to download it.

Over 70 students participated in a workshop at Fujita Health University on social media abuse and how to encourage children to install the app.

The suggestions ranged from pre-installing it on smartphones to offering discounts to students who download it.

According to Naoto Tomita, 24, co-founder of Smartbooks, every child should download the application in order to protect themselves.

According to Nobuhiro Suzuki, a deputy manager at the police department’s community safety division, “We would like to use this app to prevent sexual abuse among children.”

