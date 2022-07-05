Thailand to Incinerate 40 Tons of Seized Drugs

Narcotics suppression authorities in Thailand inspected more than 40 tonnes of confiscated illegal drugs worth over 34.6 billion baht before they incinerated them at a designated facility this week.

In Samut Prakan’s Bang Pu industrial estate, the illicit narcotics, which were stored in FDA storage, will be destroyed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It consists of 23,365kg of methamphetamine tablets, 14,482kg of crystal methamphetamine or ya ice, 738kg of heroin, 29kg of opium, and 4kg of ecstasy. There were also other psychoactive substances among the remaining drugs.

In order to ensure transparency, the narcotics must be inspected before destruction. During the inspection, representatives from the FDA, the Narcotics Control Board, the Royal Thai Police, the Muang Nonthaburi police station, the Department of Medical Sciences, and the Office of Police Forensic Science participated.

Meanwhile, a sting operation in Phatthalung on Monday failed to catch Sakriya Salimud, the suspected ringleader, despite seizing 120,000 pills of methamphetamine and almost 3kg of crystal methamphetamine.

The drugs were to be sold by Sakriya for 1.8 million baht, with the handover scheduled for Monday in front of a temple in Sating Mo, Songkhla’s Singha Nakhon district.

A short time later, the suspect abruptly changed his location and told police he had abandoned the consignment behind an electricity pole near the venue for the meeting.

Upon arrival, police found a bag full of speed pills and almost 3kg of crystal meth, but Mr. Sakriya was nowhere to be found.

Related Thailand News: