Connect with us

News

Sarawak's Teen Pregnancy Rate Has Decreased Since 2016
Advertisement

News

French President Macron To Visit China For Russia-Ukraine Peace

News

Snowstorm Hits The Los Angeles Area, Knocking Out Power To Thousands

News News Asia Tourism

Vietnam Targets Only 8 Million Foreign Arrivals as Thailand's Tourism Explodes

News Asia Entertainment News

Japan's Manga Sales Set Records High Of 677 Billion Yen ($5 billion) In 2022

News Food

Thai Tea Ranks 7th Among World's Non-Alcoholic Drinks

News Automotive

Toyota and Honda Announce Biggest Pay Raises in 40 Years

News Entertainment News Asia

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi, 28 Found Butchered and Headless

News Asia News

North Korea Shows Signs Of Worsening Food Shortages During COVID

News

Bills In Washington, California Allow Transgender People To Seal Name-Change Requests

News

Turkey Begins Investigation Into 612 People After Devastating Earthquake

Tech News News Asia

China Plan's to Stifle Elon Musk's Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

News News Asia World News

Australia Eases Thailand's Concerns Over Nuclear Submarines

News

Democratic-led States Sue FDA Over Abortion Pill Restrictions

News

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 47,000

News News Asia

Philippines Police Search for Killers of 34-Year-Old New Zealand Tourist

News Regional News

Driving Instructor Flees Accident Scene After Running Over Police Officer

News Asia Business News

Stocks In Asia Mixed After Wall Street Breaks Its Losing Streak

News Asia News

AI-Powered Textbooks To Be Available In S.Koreans Schools From 2025

News Tourism

Taiwan Plans To Offer $165 Per-Visitor To Spend Time There

News

Sarawak’s Teen Pregnancy Rate Has Decreased Since 2016

Published

6 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – KUCHING – Teenage pregnancies decreased in Sarawak by 5.36 percent in 2018 compared to 1,623 occurrences in 2021.

Women, Children, and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Sri Fatimah Abdullah disclosed this and said that since 2016, such incidents have been on the decline according to state Health Department statistics.

“There were 2,481 cases of teenage pregnancies in 2016, and there will only be 1,536 occurrences in 2022, a 38.09% decrease.

She stated this during a Friday “Wanita Calon Syurga” talk hosted at the Islamic Information Center in this city: “New antenatal cases of teens also show a decline of 1.6% from 6.4 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2022.”

Wanita Calon Syurga

Teen Pregnancies Decrease In Sarawak In 2022

Fatimah stated that Ibans made up 49.3% of the cases of teen pregnancies that were registered in 2022, followed by Malays (21.4%), Chinese (7.3%), and Bidayuhs (4.9%). (7.2 percent).

She also claimed that in 2020, there were 1,053 divorce cases among Muslims, down from 2,998 in 2019 and 2,781 in 2018.

According to her, there would be 10,912 Muslim marriages in 2020, up from 10,676 in 2018 and 10,562 in 2019.

Fatimah said that there was a sharp decline in civil marriages in 2020, with only 6,998 marriages as opposed to 8,468 in 2019 and 8,054 in 2018.

KAPS Program in Addressing Teenage Pregnancy Issue in Sarawak | Faradale Media-M Sdn Bhd

/ KAPS

Customary Marriages Increased In 2022

In 2020, there were 1,261 civil divorce cases as opposed to 1,408 the year before and 1,078 in 2018.

In 2022, there were 2,084 customary marriages as opposed to 1,560 in 2021 and 2,134 in 2022, an increase. With 1,210 divorce cases in 2022 as opposed to 731 in 2021 and 1,149 in 2020, this group’s divorce rate was at its greatest.

The director of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for Sarawak, Hamdan Jaree, attended the discussion as well.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Snowstorm Hits The Los Angeles Area, Knocking Out Power To Thousands

Vietnam Targets Only 8 Million Foreign Arrivals as Thailand’s Tourism Explodes

French President Macron To Visit China For Russia-Ukraine Peace
Related Topics:
Continue Reading