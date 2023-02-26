Sarawak’s Teen Pregnancy Rate Has Decreased Since 2016

(CTN NEWS) – KUCHING – Teenage pregnancies decreased in Sarawak by 5.36 percent in 2018 compared to 1,623 occurrences in 2021.

Women, Children, and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Sri Fatimah Abdullah disclosed this and said that since 2016, such incidents have been on the decline according to state Health Department statistics.

“There were 2,481 cases of teenage pregnancies in 2016, and there will only be 1,536 occurrences in 2022, a 38.09% decrease.

She stated this during a Friday “Wanita Calon Syurga” talk hosted at the Islamic Information Center in this city: “New antenatal cases of teens also show a decline of 1.6% from 6.4 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2022.”

Teen Pregnancies Decrease In Sarawak In 2022

Fatimah stated that Ibans made up 49.3% of the cases of teen pregnancies that were registered in 2022, followed by Malays (21.4%), Chinese (7.3%), and Bidayuhs (4.9%). (7.2 percent).

She also claimed that in 2020, there were 1,053 divorce cases among Muslims, down from 2,998 in 2019 and 2,781 in 2018.

According to her, there would be 10,912 Muslim marriages in 2020, up from 10,676 in 2018 and 10,562 in 2019.

Fatimah said that there was a sharp decline in civil marriages in 2020, with only 6,998 marriages as opposed to 8,468 in 2019 and 8,054 in 2018.

Customary Marriages Increased In 2022

In 2020, there were 1,261 civil divorce cases as opposed to 1,408 the year before and 1,078 in 2018.

In 2022, there were 2,084 customary marriages as opposed to 1,560 in 2021 and 2,134 in 2022, an increase. With 1,210 divorce cases in 2022 as opposed to 731 in 2021 and 1,149 in 2020, this group’s divorce rate was at its greatest.

The director of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for Sarawak, Hamdan Jaree, attended the discussion as well.

