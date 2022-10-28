Connect with us

Russia to Toughen "Gay Propaganda" Law Pushing Traditional Family Values
On Thursday, Russia’s parliament prepared to pave the way for toughening its notorious 2013 “gay propaganda” law, according to its official website.

According to a statement on the Duma’s website, Russian lawmakers “unanimously adopted in first reading revisions to the laws regarding the ban of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.”

Officials lobbied parliament to pass the gay propaganda legislation, depicting it as part of a civilizational struggle with the West while Moscow’s troops fight in Ukraine.

The modifications extend to all Russian adults the 2013 law that previously criminalized distributing “gay propaganda” to minors. The bill currently makes “gay propaganda” illegal in the media, internet, advertising, literature, and film. It also prohibits “pedophilia propaganda.”

The bill prohibits “denial of family values” and includes a provision prohibiting propaganda that could “lead adolescents to seek to change their sex.”

According to the statute’s language, foreigners who breach the law will be expelled.

No Gay propaganda in Public

The amendments to the gay propaganda bill still need to be passed by Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, before President Vladimir Putin can sign it into law.

Rights activists who oppose the 2013 law claim that it criminalizes any act or public mention of same-sex couples.

Some Russian book publishers and film producers have expressed concerns about censorship, claiming that the measure could jeopardize productions of Russian classics.

Putin has made social conservatism a pillar of his administration.

He railed against families with “parent number one and a parent number two” in his speech annexing Ukrainian territories last month, seemingly alluding to same-sex parenting.

Marriage in Russia is defined exclusively as the union of a man and a woman, according to new constitutional amendments voted in a contentious vote in 2020.

Putin Slams Gay Propaganda in West

Putin has slammed Western liberalism, condemning “cancel culture” and progress in gay and transgender rights.

He has emphasized the importance of Russia adhering to its own “spiritual ideals and historical traditions” while avoiding “sociocultural disruptions” in the West.

Some Westerners believe “aggressive erasing of entire pages of their own history, reverse discrimination against the majority in the benefit of minorities… represent momentum toward public rejuvenation,” according to Putin.

“It’s their right, but we’d like them to stay away from our house.” We have a different frame of view.”

Putin, who told the Financial Times of London in 2019 that liberalism had become “obsolete,” has been a vocal supporter of traditional family values.

He called the idea of teaching children that “a boy can become a girl and vice versa” barbaric and “on the edge of a crime against humanity.”

He also implied that proponents of transgender rights were calling for an end to “fundamental things like mother, father, family, or gender differences.”
