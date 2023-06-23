At Red Rocks, Colorado, Hailstorm Damages 90-Plus People And Hospitalizes 7

(CTN News) – During Louis Tomlinson’s performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver on Wednesday night, there was a powerful storm that caused concertgoers to scatter as a powerful storm swept through during summer solstice weather.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, more than 90 people were injured by hail the size of tennis balls, and seven of them were transported to local hospitals.

From cuts and bruises to broken bones, the injuries suffered by the victims ranged from minor to severe.

During the storm, fans ran for cover and the show was delayed as they attempted to find shelter from the storm.

As a result, a tweet sent out by Red Rocks at 7:07 p.m. on the night of the show instructed the crowd to take shelter in their vehicles, and they would alert the crowd as soon as they received the all-clear.

However, the show was officially postponed about two hours later due to the bad weather. It has not yet been determined when the meeting will take place.

Harry Tomlinson made a statement on social media on Wednesday night to let fans know he was devastated about the concert scheduled for that evening.

According to his tweet, “I am devastated about the Red Rocks show tonight. I hope everyone is okay.

I will be back again soon.”. I felt all of your passion, even though we were unable to perform on the show. My love goes out to all of you! ”

West Metro Fire Rescue estimates that 80-90 people were treated at the scene of the accident, and seven of the hospitalized concertgoers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Later on, officials at the venue posted a tweet expressing their sincere best wishes to every one affected, and thanking the first responders, their own staff, and their fans for their hard work and cooperation in such a rapidly developing situation (see below for the tweets).

There was an image that was tweet by Red Rocks earlier on Wednesday that depicted the venue with a background of clear skies and the caption read, “Summertime, and it’s easy to live.”.

Wishing you all the best for this Solstice celebration! As stated in the article, the 2023 Red Rocks concert season has had a rough start:

“With a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains, hail, and hailstorms, it’s been a Red Rocks crazy six weeks in the foothills,” according to the venue.

