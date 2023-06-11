Connect with us

News

Rare Chinese Buddha Statue from the 12th-13th Century Expected to Fetch €1 Million at Paris Auction
Advertisement

News

Thailand’s Cannabis Lovers Face Comedown Amid Legalisation U-turn

News Crime Regional News

Port Authorities in Seize 32 KG of Heroin Bound for Australia

News

Thailand's Next Prime Minister Pledges Same-Sex Marriage Legislation within 100 Days

News

FDA Advisors Recommend AstraZeneca and Sanofi Antibody for Protecting Babies from RSV

News

India to Host Miss World 2023: A Spectacular Showcase of Global Beauty and Culture

News Politics World News

Boris Johnson Abruptly Resigns from UK Parliament

News Regional News

Irishman Falls to His Death From 23rd Floor Balcony in Bangkok

Health News

The Role of Physiotherapy in Recovery from Personal Injury

News

After Indictment, Trump Expected To Surrender To Miami Authorities

News

Subway Restaurant In Smithfield, RI Is Struck By A Car, Killing 1

News

CNN Chairman Chris Licht Steps Down Amidst Controversy and Ratings Challenges

News

Thailand Celebrates Pride Month with Vibrant Parades and Advocacy

News News Asia

Australia to Ban Swastikas and Nazi Symbols

News Regional News

Double Decker Bus Transporting 15 Tourists Erupts into Flames in Bangkok

News

Thailand Aims to Expand Digital Volunteer Network to 300,000 by 2024

News

Human Rights Campaign Declares National State of Emergency Over Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

News News Asia

Pakistan's Military Arrests and Intimidates Imran Khan Supporters

News

Korean Woman, 23 Kills and Dismembered Her Victim "Out of Curiosity"

Crime News Regional News

Thailand's Serial Killer "Aem Cyanide" to Face 80 More Charges

News

Rare Chinese Buddha Statue from the 12th-13th Century Expected to Fetch €1 Million at Paris Auction

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Rare Chinese Buddha Statue from the 12th-13th Century Expected to Fetch €1 Million at Paris Auction

(CTN News) – A remarkable discovery awaits art enthusiasts as a rare Chinese Buddha statue, part of a set thought to have been lost, is set to be auctioned in Paris on June 13.

This exquisite wooden figure is anticipated to fetch an impressive sum of €1 million ($1.1 million), according to auction house Bonhams.

Believed to be crafted during the Jin dynasty, the piece represents the Buddhist Bodhisattva Guanyin and is an exceptional religious work of art. Standing over a meter high, it is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the time.

Hidden Treasure: Unaware of its Value, French Family Discovers Rare Buddha Statue

The statue’s intriguing journey traces back to the 1930s when it was last sold to an anonymous family residing in Boulogne, a suburb near Paris.

Passed down through generations, the family remained unaware of its true value until they contacted Caroline Schulten, the head of Bonhams Chinese Art, for an estimate.

Schulten explained, “It had been sitting in a private home… and what has happened since then (the last sale) is that it has lost the fingers of one hand… due to various incidents over the years.

It’s quite clear that some damage occurred when it was in the family’s possession, possibly due to children playing football around it.”

Bonhams describes the statue as an extraordinary find, estimating that only a few such pieces remain worldwide, primarily housed within museums. This exceptional survivor offers art lovers and collectors a unique opportunity to acquire an exquisite piece of history.

Furthermore, Schulten believes that the auction and the resulting publicity may encourage others to explore their homes and discover hidden treasures. More pieces from this group may be found in France, Belgium, or Switzerland, waiting to be unveiled and appreciated.

As the auction date approaches, anticipation grows among collectors and connoisseurs who recognize the significance and rarity of this ancient Chinese Buddha statue.

With its historical value and extraordinary craftsmanship, this masterpiece is poised to capture the attention of art enthusiasts worldwide.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs