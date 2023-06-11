Rare Chinese Buddha Statue from the 12th-13th Century Expected to Fetch €1 Million at Paris Auction

(CTN News) – A remarkable discovery awaits art enthusiasts as a rare Chinese Buddha statue, part of a set thought to have been lost, is set to be auctioned in Paris on June 13.

This exquisite wooden figure is anticipated to fetch an impressive sum of €1 million ($1.1 million), according to auction house Bonhams.

Believed to be crafted during the Jin dynasty, the piece represents the Buddhist Bodhisattva Guanyin and is an exceptional religious work of art. Standing over a meter high, it is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the time.

Hidden Treasure: Unaware of its Value, French Family Discovers Rare Buddha Statue

The statue’s intriguing journey traces back to the 1930s when it was last sold to an anonymous family residing in Boulogne, a suburb near Paris.

Passed down through generations, the family remained unaware of its true value until they contacted Caroline Schulten, the head of Bonhams Chinese Art, for an estimate.

Schulten explained, “It had been sitting in a private home… and what has happened since then (the last sale) is that it has lost the fingers of one hand… due to various incidents over the years.

It’s quite clear that some damage occurred when it was in the family’s possession, possibly due to children playing football around it.”

Bonhams describes the statue as an extraordinary find, estimating that only a few such pieces remain worldwide, primarily housed within museums. This exceptional survivor offers art lovers and collectors a unique opportunity to acquire an exquisite piece of history.

Furthermore, Schulten believes that the auction and the resulting publicity may encourage others to explore their homes and discover hidden treasures. More pieces from this group may be found in France, Belgium, or Switzerland, waiting to be unveiled and appreciated.

As the auction date approaches, anticipation grows among collectors and connoisseurs who recognize the significance and rarity of this ancient Chinese Buddha statue.

With its historical value and extraordinary craftsmanship, this masterpiece is poised to capture the attention of art enthusiasts worldwide.