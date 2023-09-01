Connect with us

News Regional News

Police Search for Mother of Newborn Baby's Found Dead on Beach
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand Raises Elite Card Visa By 500 Percent to US$142,000

News

Alerts Raised as Thailand Cybercrime Hits US$2.5Million Per Day

News World News

Nighttime Fire Leaves 74 Dead in South Africa

News News Asia

15 People Dead After Firefighters Went to the Wrong Address

News

How China Became the King of New Nuclear Power, and how the U.S. is trying to Stage a Comeback

News

China Could Live Two Years Longer After Cutting Air Pollution by 42%

News

New York City Allows Azan on Loudspeakers on Fridays

News

White House Warns North Korea Against Arms Sales to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

News

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Recommends Easing Marijuana Restrictions

News

Bank of England's Projected Losses on Bonds to Impact UK Economy

News Southern Thailand

Man in Thailand Survives 5 Story Fall from Hotel and Walks Away

News Regional News

Thailand Gets Tough on Scammers Seizing US$28.5 Million in Assets

News

Ann Napaporn, a Rising Star of Thai folk Music, was Killed in a Car Accident

News

Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike

News

LOGIC STUNNS FANS WITH NEW SELFIE SHOWCASING PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION

News

Air Pollution in Pakistan's Urban Centers Could Cut Life Expectancy by Up to 4 Years

News

India Protests China's New Map Claiming Indian Territory Amid Border Tensions

News

IMF Requests Written Relief Plan for Electricity Bills as Countrywide Protests Persist In Pakistan

Business News

Mark Thompson, Former BBC and New York Times Executive, Takes the Helm at CNN

News

Police Search for Mother of Newborn Baby’s Found Dead on Beach

Published

4 hours ago

on

Police Search for Mother of Newborn Baby's Found Dead on Beach

Police in Thailand are looking for the mother of a newborn baby discovered dead on a beach in the Na Yai Am district of Chanthaburi. A local homeowner who was out collecting trash early in the morning discovered the young boy on Ban Pak Ta Pone beach.

He quickly notified the village chief, who promptly notified a local emergency response centre.

The boy appeared to have been born lately, according to police, as the umbilical chord remained attached. The youngster was also bleeding from his nose and lips, but there was no evidence of physical abuse.

The baby had been deceased for six to seven hours, according to police.

Police are searching for the baby’s mother, but no one in the area was aware of a woman who had recently given birth. Investigators want to search patient data at nearby hospitals and clinics in the hopes of finding the mother.

blue dragon slug Phuket Thailand

Meanwhile, beach-goers in Phuket have been urged to avoid a possibly dangerous blue dragon sea slug that washed ashore on Karon beach yesterday. A snapshot of the mollusk was posted on the website “MonsoonGarbage Thailand” along with a caption identifying the kind of slug.

The webpage’s host forwarded an inquiry to Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a well-known marine researcher, in search of more information about the sea slug. Glaucus atlanticus, according to Mr Thon, is a deadly marine slug that beachgoers should avoid.

They eat the Portuguese man of war (Physalia physalis), a marine hydrozoan or lethal jellyfish, according to him. To destroy their victim, the blue dragons employ venom from the Portuguese man of war.

Mr Thon cautioned that coming into contact with a blue dragon can result in painful welts and dermatitis, which can be eased by rubbing vinegar to the exposed skin.

Blue dragons are not typically spotted on or near a beach. The fact that it came up on Karon beach indicates that it had been washed ashore by currents.

It is not regularly seen around Thailand’s coast, according to Mr Thon, who adds that the slugs are usually found in warm waters near Australia, South Africa, or areas of Europe.

Police Officer Struck by Train While Helping Man on Tracks Dies

Police Officer Struck by Train While Helping Man on Tracks Dies
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs