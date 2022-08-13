Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said authorities are allegedly stepping up efforts to locate and repatriate Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya for prosecution.

The Red Bull heir has avoided prosecution for the 2012 hit-and-run case, and the statutes of limitations are running out on the one remaining charge against him, he said.

A Move Forward Party MP called on him about progress in the case during a parliamentary session.

Due to the new narcotics law, which alters the statute of limitations for some offences, the charge of drug abuse brought against Mr. Vorayuth has now lapsed.

His only remaining charge is reckless driving causing death, which has a 15-year statute of limitations. The limit for this charge now has only five years left to run, Mr. Wissanu said.According to Mr. Wissanu, authorities will utilize all means and channels available to bring him to justice. Red Bull Heir Lives With Impunity The National Anti-Corruption Commission is also considering whether to investigate the alleged obstruction of justice by 15 people, including police officers and soldiers. Mr. Vorayuth has been allegedly pursued since he crashed his car into a motorcycle driven by Pol Snr Sg Maj Wichian Klanprasert of Thong Lor Police Station in August 2012. The officer died in the collision. The court appearances of Mr. Vorayuth were postponed more than five times before he fled abroad in 2012.

Interpol issued a notice of arrest five years after the accident, but that notice was largely useless and has since been removed. According to reports, the Red Bill heir has at least two passports and a complex network of offshore accounts, allowing him to travel freely around the world.

There are more than 120 photos on Facebook and Instagram and some racing blogs showing Boss visiting at least nine countries since he killed the policeman in 2012.

The Red Bull heir’s family is worth billions , and in Thailand, money is power. As many Thai people say, “Jails are only for the poor.”