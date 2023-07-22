Phuket Police Seize 737 Meth Pills and 37kg of Crystal Meth in Major Drug Bust

Connect with us

News

(CTN News) – In a significant anti-drug operation conducted by the Phuket Provincial Police, two prominent drug peddlers, known by their aliases Ming Samkong and Care Paniang, were apprehended.

The operation was carried out in Samkong and Soi Paniang, well-known locations near Phuket Town and Ratsada, which inspired their aliases.

Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau division of Phuket Provincial Police led the successful raid, resulting in the arrests of Natthaphon ‘Ming’ Lodchaen and Nattakarn ‘Care’ Chanthongsuk.

Arrest of Natthaphon ‘Ming’ Lodchaen:

Natthaphon ‘Ming’ Lodchaen, a twenty-six-year-old resident of Moo 6, Wichit, was apprehended in a rented room in Soi Paniang 3, Moo 5, Ratsada.

The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of many illegal drugs, including 737 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) and 37.15 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice).

Ten pieces of evidence were collected during the raid, including a motorbike valued at approximately 40,000 baht (US$1,167).

Natthaphon is facing charges for illegal possession of Category 1 narcotics with the intent to distribute and for personal consumption of Category 1 narcotics. Additionally, he is facing charges related to his involvement in online gambling.

Arrest of Nattakarn ‘Care’ Chanthongsuk:

The second arrest involved Nattakarn ‘Care’ Chanthongsuk, a twenty-three-year-old Moo 6, Kathu resident. Nattakarn was apprehended at the Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Laboratory No. 1 on Chumphon Rd in Phuket Town, and he is being charged with using a Category 1 narcotic.

Legal Proceedings:

After their arrests, Natthaphon and Nattakarn were escorted to the Phuket City Police Station, where the charges against them were formally instituted. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover any further connections and networks associated with their drug trafficking activities.

Recent Success in Anti-Drug Efforts:

This successful operation in Phuket comes after another notable drug-related arrest earlier in the week. In the Banglamung district, Chon Buri Police apprehended and detained two men suspected of involvement in illicit drug dealing.

The arrest was made based on information from vigilant residents, who reported suspicious activities within their community. The police acted promptly on an anonymous tip that hinted at a Thai man participating in illicit drug deals, targeting young clients.

Conclusion:

The recent anti-drug operation in Phuket, which led to the arrests of Ming Samkong and Care Paniang, reflects the continued efforts of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and its associated activities in Thailand. By apprehending significant drug peddlers and disrupting their operations, authorities aim to create a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.
