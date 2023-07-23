Connect with us

Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Motorcycle Club Members in Connection to Germans Murder
Police have arrested four international suspects, including the leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in Pattaya, Thailand in connection to the murder of German property broker, Hans Peter Walter Mack.

According to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Deputy National Police Chief, police expanded their investigations into the motorbike gang and discovered it had members of numerous nationalities.

He said that the gang was involved in illicit activities such as drug trafficking and human trafficking.

The raid originates from the investigation into Mack’s murder on June 4, after which police detained German national Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and three other suspects: Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54, Nicole Frevel, 52, and Shahrukh Karim Uddin, 27.

Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Motorcycle Club Members Over Germans Murder

Acting on the tip, police raided eight locations on Friday to apprehend the gang’s leader, Mr Thomas, an Austrian national.

During the raid, police apprehended Mr Thomas at a residence in Bang Lamung district’s tambon Nong Prue as he was packing to depart the country.

The police took his Harley Davidson motorcycle and other evidence. According to police, Mr Thomas admitted to being the gang’s leader but resigned after learning of Mack’s death.

Police conducted a background check and discovered that the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for fraud and entering false information into a computer system.

Mr Thomas was arrested and sent to the Pattaya police station for further legal proceedings. Police also apprehended another gang member, Danny, a German national, at Chokchai Garden Home 2 in tambon Nong Prue.

The suspect also tested positive for the use of illegal drugs. The police also seized his Kawasaki Z900 motorbike. At other places, police apprehended Daniel, an American national, and Theodor, a Swiss national.

After the Chonburi Immigration Office and Investigation Immigration Division 3 discovered that the two suspects had violated the Immigration Act 1979, their visas were cancelled.

During the raid, police confiscated their four motorcycles.

Police, according to Pol Gen Surachate, will increase their investigations into the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and other criminal gangs that have perpetrated crimes in the kingdom.

Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Motorcycle Club Members Over Germans Murder

Outlaws Motorcycle Club

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club is a global outlaw motorcycle club founded in 1935 in McCook, Illinois. The Outlaws, like many other outlaw motorcycle organisations, have a terrible reputation for indulging in illicit activities, particularly those involving drugs, arms trafficking, and organised crime. Along with the Hells Angels, Bandidos, and Pagans, they are regarded one of the “Big Four” outlaw motorcycle groups.

The club’s emblem consists of a skull and crossed pistons in black and white. The motto of the club is “God Forgives, Outlaws Don’t.”

The Outlaws have been involved in a variety of illicit acts throughout their history, leading to clashes with law police and competing motorcycle organisations. Over the years, their actions and rivalry have culminated in a number of violent occurrences.

It’s crucial to remember that not all Outlaws Motorcycle group members are involved in criminal activity; others may join the group for the companionship and sense of community it provides. The club’s involvement in illicit activities, on the other hand, has resulted in considerable law enforcement investigation and measures to curb their criminal operations.

As with any outlaw motorbike club, it’s critical to exercise caution and avoid forming broad assumptions about individual members based merely on the organisation’s reputation. Not every member is involved in illegal activities, and some chapters or individuals may be more concerned with motorcycling culture and camaraderie than with criminal activity.
