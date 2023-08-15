Connect with us

News

Newlywed Bride Seeks Refund Following Alleged Involvement Of Wedding Photographer With New Husband
Advertisement

News

Today, AMC Shares Are In Freefall Before The Market Opens

News

Is Liberal Democracy In Danger Of Extinction?

News Asia News

77th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

News World News

Publisher, 98 Dies from Stress After Police Raid on Local Newspaper

News

Iran's Shrine Faces Second Devastating Attack In Less Than A Year, Claiming At Least 4 Lives

News World News

Wildfire in Maui Hawaii the Deadliest US Has Encountered in 100 Years

News News Asia

New Zealand Facing a Youth Vaping Crisis As Youth Targeted

News

Thailand's 1000 FamilyMart Stores to Become Tops Daily Mini-Supermarkets

News Entertainment News Asia

Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

News

Devastating Floods Kill 29 in Northern China and Caused Billions of Dollars in Economic Losses

News Regional News

Half Naked Russian Woman, 32 Falls to Her Death in Pattaya

Business News

Top 10 Priciest Global Cities For Expatriates: Cost Of Living vs. Quality Of Life For Modern Expatriates

Health News

Respiratory Virus Cases Climb Amidst Emergence of New COVID-19 Variant EG.5 In The U.S.

News

"Don't Ask Why": South Korea's Struggle With Recent Spate Of Stabbings And Online Threats

News

U Visa: How A Visa Program Meant To Assist Law Enforcement Puts Immigrant Victims At Risk

News Asia News

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China's Southwest

Business News World News

Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Worlds 5th Largest Economy

News Business News Asia

China's Property Developer Country Garden Forecasts US$7.6Bn Loss

News News Asia

Chinese Uninterested in the Climate Change Narrative Despite Extreme Weather in China

News

Newlywed Bride Seeks Refund Following Alleged Involvement Of Wedding Photographer With New Husband

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Refund

(CTN NEWS) – A recent series of events has culminated in a newlywed individual fervently requesting a reimbursement from two hired wedding photographers.

This unusual situation arose when the individual stumbled upon surprising images suggesting a romantic involvement between one of the photographers and their spouse shortly after the marriage ceremony.

The narrative began to unfold when a wedding photographer, operating under the pseudonym u/Wedding_dude, turned to Reddit for guidance from fellow users on how to navigate an unforeseen predicament.

Earlier this year, u/Wedding_dude had been commissioned to capture the celebratory moments of a couple as they embarked on their journey into matrimony.

Due to the unavailability of their usual partner, u/Wedding_dude sought assistance online and enlisted the collaboration of a skilled female photographer, selected based on her impressive portfolio.

Together, they adeptly documented the wedding proceedings and meticulously edited the photographs, ultimately delivering the final results to their satisfied client.

Unexpected Twist: Bride Demands Full Refund Amidst Startling Revelations

Initially, everything appeared to be proceeding as expected. However, the past week marked a significant shift in events when an assertive email arrived from the bride, demanding a complete reimbursement for the photography services provided.

Puzzled by this sudden demand, the wedding photographer soon unraveled that the source of the bride’s indignation was not tied to any dissatisfaction with the captured wedding moments.

Instead, it was triggered by personal photographs discovered on her husband’s phone, fueling her anger. The photographer shared their perspective on Reddit, stating:

“She’s requesting a refund because the photographer I brought on for the day ended up engaging in a relationship with her husband after the wedding.

She presented photos from his phone as undeniable evidence to support her claim. It’s like me, a professional dog walker, returning a client’s dog only for it to be shot… I genuinely empathize with this woman, but it’s also a significant amount of money, and the job was completed.”

The photographer, seeking resolution to this perplexing dilemma, turned to Reddit for advice on the most appropriate course of action.

The assistant they hired was not a regular employee; however, she effectively fulfilled the contractual obligations. Yet, the “additional service” she provided might necessitate returning all the earnings.

Reddit Community Offers Diverse Perspectives on Photographer’s Refund Dilemma

Reddit users chimed in with a range of opinions, generally aligning with the idea that the photographer should not refund the money from the wedding shoot:

“Explain to her that you sympathize with her situation, but you can’t offer a refund for services that were fully executed in accordance with the contract.”

“Absolutely, that’s a spot-on response. You fulfilled your duties and met expectations. The personal situation with her husband is beyond your scope and unrelated to your compensation. You’re running a business, not a charitable organization.”

“Inform her that you will not collaborate with that woman in the future. However, as she was not directly associated with your business, a refund isn’t feasible. You can’t be held accountable for an unfortunate incident beyond your control.”

Another Reddit user proposed an additional idea for the wedding photographer to retain his earnings while extending a form of reparation to the aggrieved bride.

“As an alternative, you could consider providing a discount for a ‘future wedding’ in the event that she chooses to separate from her husband due to his unfaithfulness.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

77th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

Iran’s Shrine Faces Second Devastating Attack In Less Than A Year, Claiming At Least 4 Lives

Top 10 Priciest Global Cities For Expatriates: Cost Of Living vs. Quality Of Life For Modern Expatriates
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs