PIA’s Inaugural Dubai To Skardu Flight Marks A Milestone In Accessibility And Travel Efficiency

(CTN NEWS) – The inaugural non-stop international flight from Dubai to Skardu successfully touched down on Monday morning, carrying 80 passengers, according to a statement by a spokesperson from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

This new route has been hailed by both passengers and officials as a significant step in enhancing accessibility to Pakistan’s captivating northern regions for foreign travelers, as well as streamlining travel for locals employed in the UAE.

Skardu, an exquisite valley nestled at an elevation of 7,000 feet above sea level and encompassed by snow-draped peaks, unspoiled lakes, and luxuriant verdant valleys, boasts a diverse array of wildlife, including the majestic snow leopard, ibex, and markhor.

Skardu International Airport, which was inaugurated in December 2021, played host to the momentous arrival of PIA’s maiden international flight from Dubai. PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan conveyed that the flight from Dubai to Skardu landed punctually at 8:45 am.

In a press release, PIA heralded this flight operation as a landmark achievement, not just for the airline but for the people of Pakistan as well.

The introduction of this novel flight route is expected to unlock Skardu’s allure for international travelers and catalyze the promotion of tourism in this scenic region.

Skardu’s Tourism Potential Unveiled Through New PIA Dubai-Skardu Flight Route

The statement emphasized that Skardu’s latent potential as a premier tourist hub in the area could now be more readily realized, thanks to this new flight route that facilitates convenient exploration of Skardu’s rich offerings.

Spanning approximately four and a half hours, the Dubai-Skardu flight will operate on a weekly basis, and PIA is presenting a special introductory fare for this route.

Muhammad Ibrahim, a 30-year-old passenger who has spent a decade working in the UAE, expressed profound gratitude and delight for the launch of this direct flight. He shared that previously, the arduous travel time had significantly limited his ability to return home for holidays.

However, with this newly established route, he can now reach his homeland in a single day, affording him the opportunity to make multiple trips back each year—a luxury that was unattainable in the past.

Muhammad Kazim, another passenger, lauded the direct flight for its cost-effectiveness and time-saving benefits.

He described it as a “blessing” that has relieved the hassles of his previous journeys from Dubai to Skardu, which involved cumbersome connections through Islamabad or Karachi and were often hampered by weather-related delays.

Aziz Ahmed Jamali, the additional chief secretary, acknowledged the instrumental role played by Pakistan’s ambassador in the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in establishing this crucial air link between the two cities.

He emphasized the potential growth in these efforts, highlighting the direct advantages for both tourists and Middle East-based workers resulting from this seamless flight connection.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Newlywed Bride Seeks Refund Over Photographer’s Alleged Involvement With New Husband

77th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

Iran’s Shrine Faces Second Devastating Attack In Less Than A Year, Claiming At Least 4 Lives