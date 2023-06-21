NCAA Considers Removing Cannabis from Banned Drug List for College Athletes

(CTN News) – Over the past decade, there has been a growing acceptance of medical and recreational marijuana, both culturally and legally. However, in sports, cannabis has often faced negative scrutiny.

This reputation may soon change for college athletes as an NCAA panel has recommended the removal of cannabis from its banned drug list and testing protocols.

The panel argues that cannabis does not enhance performance and suggests treating it similarly to alcohol, focusing on education rather than punishment.

This potential policy change aligns with shifting attitudes towards marijuana in other sports organizations such as MLB and NFL.

The NCAA’s Current Stance on Cannabis:

The NCAA, which governs college sports across approximately 1,100 schools in the United States and Canada, implemented its drug-testing program in 1986 to ensure fair and equitable competition.

However, the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports believes that marijuana should no longer be considered a banned substance for college athletes. The committee’s recommendation reflects that cannabis use does not provide a performance-enhancing advantage.

Steps Towards Policy Change:

While the NCAA panel has called for removing cannabis from the banned drug list, the decision ultimately rests with the three NCAA divisional governance bodies. Each division must introduce and adopt the proposed rule change to take effect.

The NCAA has stated that testing for cannabis at championship events should be halted while the changes are being considered. A final decision is expected to be made in the fall.

Comparisons to Other Sports Organizations:

The NCAA’s potential reconsideration of its approach to marijuana testing follows the footsteps of other major sports leagues. In 2019, Major League Baseball (MLB) removed marijuana from its list of “drugs of abuse.”

Similarly, the National Football League (NFL) temporarily suspended THC testing for players during the off-season in 2021. These shifts indicate a broader trend of sports organizations acknowledging changing attitudes towards marijuana.

Focus on Education and Health Risks:

The NCAA panel proposes adopting an approach similar to alcohol regarding marijuana. Rather than punitive measures, the emphasis should be on educating student-athletes about the potential health risks of marijuana use.

By treating cannabis as a substance that requires informed decision-making, the NCAA aims to better support the well-being of college athletes.

Conclusion:

The NCAA is considering removing cannabis from its banned drug list and testing protocols for college athletes, which reflects changing attitudes towards marijuana in society and other sports organizations.

The NCAA panel argues that cannabis does not enhance performance and suggests treating it similarly to alcohol, focusing on education and health risks. While a final decision is expected in the fall, this potential policy change could have significant implications for the treatment of cannabis use in college sports.