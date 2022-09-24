Connect with us

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada
Advertisement

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

News

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

News

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 22, 2022: 100% Working

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

News

Federal Reserve Hikes Rates 0.75 Percent to Combat Bidenflation

News Southern Thailand

Roadside Bomb Kills 1, Injures 4 Others in Southern Thailand

News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 hours ago

on

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

Thaw Nandar Aung, aka Han Lay, the former Miss Grand Myanmar 2020, was relieved yesterday that Thailand’s immigration department will not send her back to Myanmar.

Han Lay stated that she had been held at Suvarnabhumi airport since arriving on Wednesday afternoon in an interview with the Bangkok Post.

She said, referring to the UNHCR, “Today everything is a lot calmer because the UN is protecting me and immigration authorities at the airport are also taking care of me.” The agreement is that I won’t be sent back to Myanmar.

“Before now, I was a little frightened. It’s because I don’t want to return to my home nation. Now, everyone is in my corner. Additionally, I have support from numerous nations. And Thailand won’t return me. I appreciate that.

So, thank you also to Thailand as living in Thailand feels like being at home, “She said.

However, she is still unsure how long she will need to stay at the airport, as the UNHCR office in Thailand has not yet provided her with an estimated time frame.

Applied for asylum in Canada

Han Lay, who represented Myanmar as Miss Grand International 2020, went to Bangkok last year for the Miss Grand International 2020 competition.

After an arrest warrant was issued at home for speaking out against the regime on the pageant stage, she chose to stay in the nation.

She applied for asylum in Canada while in Thailand and updated her visa every two months. But when she had used up all of her extensions, she took a Thai VietJet flight to Da Nang in Vietnam.

She was, however, turned away at Suvarnabhumi Airport upon her return. According to a source, Myanmar’s military junta revoked Han Lay’s passport.

“Now I just wait to see what transpires. Because I can no longer enter Thailand or leave Thailand, I am confident that the UNHCR is working on a solution. My situation is extremely urgent, “She spoke.

She expressed uncertainty when asked whether she would soon receive asylum in Canada.

“The UNHCR cannot assure me of the nation that will quickly [grant asylum]. We are anticipating which nation will prove the best choice, “She said.

She hoped her situation would be seen as an emergency and that a nation would offer her appropriate asylum.

Police in Chiang Rai are on Alert for Happy Drug from Myanmar

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for “Happy Drug” from Myanmar
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop