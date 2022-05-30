30.5 C
Memorial Day 2022: What’s Open and Closed

By Salman Ahmad
New York (CNN) – Memorial Day 2022 is a federal holiday in honour of US service members who have died in service to the country, and it will be observed on Monday, May 30. During the month of May, the holiday is celebrated on the last Monday of the month.

Below are the locations that will be open and closed on Memorial Day 2022.

Post office

During Memorial Day 2022, the US Postal Service will not deliver mail and there will be no post offices open.
The UPS stores will be closed, and UPS pickup and delivery services will be unavailable. On Monday as well, most FedEx services will be closed, except for FedEx Office locations that will be open on a modified schedule.
FedEx and UPS will also operate on Monday, except for critical services.

Financial Services

The Federal Reserve Bank will be closed on Memorial Day 2022, which is a banking holiday. It is likely that the majority of banks will be closed, but internet banking and ATMs will be available.

Retail

Most stores will likely remain open on Monday as well. Walmart, Target, and most grocery stores will be operating as usual, including most of the big-name stores. Find out if the local outlets are open or operating on a different schedule when you visit them.
There will be no Costco Wholesale stores open on Memorial Day, but they will be open as usual on May 31st.
