Memorial Day 2022: What’s Open and Closed

FedEx and UPS will also operate on Monday, except for critical services.

Financial Services

Retail

Most stores will likely remain open on Monday as well. Walmart, Target, and most grocery stores will be operating as usual, including most of the big-name stores. Find out if the local outlets are open or operating on a different schedule when you visit them.

There will be no Costco Wholesale stores open on Memorial Day, but they will be open as usual on May 31st.