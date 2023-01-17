After Police Officer’s Death, BMW Stops Selling Police Cars In The UK

(CTN News) – According to the general public, the UK police forces love their BMWs, or at least that is what it appears to be from the outside.

BMW has decided to cease providing vehicles to the country’s police if they have not already begun shopping elsewhere.

This is because they have decided to stop supplying vehicles to the police if they have not already started shopping elsewhere.

In an apparent attempt to concentrate on sales to retail and corporate customers at a time when semiconductors are still in short supply around the world, BMW has decided to shut down its specialist sales division in the UK.

There is no mention in the announcement by the company of the fact that many UK police forces have banned their drivers from driving at high speeds in certain BMW models.

In a single-vehicle accident involving a BMW 330d, 530d, and X5, a problem with the N57 diesel engine, which is installed in cars like the 330d, 530d, and X5, resulted in the death of an officer.

In January 2020, PC Nicholas Dumphreys of Cumbria Police died as a result of a BMW cop car crash. He was responding to an emergency call on the M6 motorway while he was driving on the motorway.

It was found at an inquest that a catastrophic engine failure had caused a fire in the engine bay due to a catastrophic engine failure. However, PC Dumphreys’ car was not the only vehicle that was affected by the incident.

There was already a problem with the N57 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine from BMW back in 2016.

As a result, BMW UK contacted BMW Germany for assistance. This led us to conclude that the fault was the result of poor lubrication, as a result of degraded engine oil.

Despite this, it was apparent that civilian cars weren’t experiencing the same issues, suggesting that the way the police use their cars – which can involve letting them idle for a long time before demanding maximum acceleration and sustained high-speed running – was also a key factor at play.

In order to reduce the gaps between oil changes, BMW recommended to its employees that they shorten the time between oil changes.

Despite this, Cumbria Police were not informed of the vital service bulletin by the company.

It is reported that some police forces have stopped using their N57-engined cars and many of them have already switched to alternatives, such as Volvo’s XC90, which has the same engine.

PC Dumphreys’ widow Kathryn has taken to social media in an attempt to criticize the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) for its decision not to withdraw all existing patrol cars powered by N57 from service while welcoming BMW’s decision to halt police car sales.

