Connect with us

Crime News

67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls
Advertisement

Crime News

Survivor Recounts Mass Shooting at Daycare Centre in Thailand, 37 Dead, Including 20 Children

Crime News

Metropolitan Police Find 152 Kg of Heroin in Drug Couriers Car

Crime News

Cyber Police Arrest 2 Gun Distributors Selling Weapons to Protesters

Crime

Four Alleged Online Investment Scammers Arrested in Phuket

Crime

"Suspended Sentence" in Criminal Cases – What Does It Mean?

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

Crime News

DSI Police in Thailand Seize 26 Illegally Imported Supercars

Crime News

14-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death then Dumped Like Garbage

Crime News

Financial Scams and Get Rich Schemes on the Rise in Thailand

Crime News

Woman Gets Death Sentence for Poisoning Her 2 Children

Crime

McDonald's CEO Raises Alarm Over Chicago Crime

Crime News

Online Casino Kingpin Wanted by China Apprehended in Bangkok

News Crime

Girl 12 Sexually Exploited Through Online Games

Crime News

Police Seized 16 Kilos of Crystal Meth Destined for New Zealand

Crime News

Body of Murdered Woman Found Dumped in Pond

Crime

Rapper PnB Rock Was Shot Multiple Times at a Restaurant In Los Angeles

Crime News

School Teacher Accused of Molesting 22 Children

Crime News

US$5.4 Million in Assets Seized from Cryptocurrency CEO

Crime

67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

16 seconds ago

on

67-Year-Old Former high School Director Charged with Pimping Schoolgirls

A retired school director has been arrested on suspicion of procuring high school girls for a prostitution ring whose clients included local officials and politicians in northeastern Thailand.

Mr. Uthai Asaphanom, 67, was arrested in Roi Et on Wednesday, according to Pol Maj Gen Saruti Khwaengsopha, commander of the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.

Three arrest warrants for charges related to procuring young girls for prostitution had been issued for his arrest.

The crimes were committed while volunteering at the Probation Department in Kalasin after his retirement as a provincial school administrator.

According to investigators, the suspect was affiliated with a gang led by Supinya Pimcha-oom, 26, who was allegedly the largest procurer of female prostitutes in Kalasin.

She was arrested in March for allegedly advertising young high school girls between 15 and 17 on Twitter and the Line messaging application.

High school girls aged 13 to 17

According to the police, thirteen alleged clients of Mr. Uthai were also arrested. A mayor, a hospital administrator, and former school directors were among them.

Mr. Uthai procured approximately 30 high school girls aged 13 to 17 for prostitution at his home in the Muang district of Kalasin, according to the police.

Some girls told police that they were required to pay Mr. Uthai 200 to 300 baht for each sexual service rendered. Some stated they performed the work because they wanted money for online gaming.

Mr. Uthai denied all charges, while the police stated they intended to arrest additional clients.

According to police, the suspects are government officials and local politicians who were close to the suspect.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading