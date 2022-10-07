67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls

A retired school director has been arrested on suspicion of procuring high school girls for a prostitution ring whose clients included local officials and politicians in northeastern Thailand.

Mr. Uthai Asaphanom, 67, was arrested in Roi Et on Wednesday, according to Pol Maj Gen Saruti Khwaengsopha, commander of the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.

Three arrest warrants for charges related to procuring young girls for prostitution had been issued for his arrest.

The crimes were committed while volunteering at the Probation Department in Kalasin after his retirement as a provincial school administrator.

According to investigators, the suspect was affiliated with a gang led by Supinya Pimcha-oom, 26, who was allegedly the largest procurer of female prostitutes in Kalasin.

She was arrested in March for allegedly advertising young high school girls between 15 and 17 on Twitter and the Line messaging application.

High school girls aged 13 to 17

According to the police, thirteen alleged clients of Mr. Uthai were also arrested. A mayor, a hospital administrator, and former school directors were among them.

Mr. Uthai procured approximately 30 high school girls aged 13 to 17 for prostitution at his home in the Muang district of Kalasin, according to the police.

Some girls told police that they were required to pay Mr. Uthai 200 to 300 baht for each sexual service rendered. Some stated they performed the work because they wanted money for online gaming.

Mr. Uthai denied all charges, while the police stated they intended to arrest additional clients.

According to police, the suspects are government officials and local politicians who were close to the suspect.