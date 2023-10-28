Connect with us

News Asia Northern Thailand

AoT Opens Chiang Mai Airport 24/7 Ahead of High Season
Advertisement

News News Asia

Gun Wielding Gammy Stirs Public Panic in Taiwan

News News Asia

China's Former Premier Li Keqiang Dead at Age 68

News Asia

Australia's Albanese Pushes US Congress Over AUKUS Submarine Project

News Asia

Sterilization for Transgenders Deemed Unconstitutional in Japan

News News Asia

Police in China Rescue 1000 Cats From Being Sold as Meat

News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Sacks Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu

News Learning News Asia

Thailand's Rubber Farming a Major Contributor to Deforestation

News Asia Politics

Pakistan Court Indicts Former PM Imran Khan in Official Secrets Acts Case

News News Asia

Pakistan's First Christian Miss Universe Contestant Stirs Hatred

News Asia

Protests as China Seeks to Change Tibet’s Name to ‘Xizang

News Asia

India Forces Canada's PM Trudeau to Withdraw 41 Diplomats

News Asia

Country Garden Debt Problems Jeopardizes US$1.2 Billion Housing Project in Australia

News Asia Legal

India's Supreme Court Refuses to Legitimize Same Sex Marriage

News News Asia

Former Peoples Bank of China Chairman Faces Corruption Charges

News Asia

Handicapped Man Arrest at Hong Kong Airport After US$ 1.5 Million in Cocaine Found in Wheelchair

News Asia

Voters in Australia Overwhelmingly Reject First Nations Advisory Council

News Asia

New Zealand Voters Dump Progressive-Left Labour Party for Common Sense

News News Asia

China Slammed for Forcibly Repatriating 600 Defectors Back to North Korean

News News Asia

Fighter Jets Escort Scoot Airlines Flight to Singapore, Australian Arrested Over Bomb Threat

News Asia

AoT Opens Chiang Mai Airport 24/7 Ahead of High Season

Published

1 day ago

on

AoT Opens Chiang Mai Airport 247 Ahead of High Season

Thailand’s Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit reports, Chiang Mai International Airport will begin operating around the clock on Wednesday as part of the government’s Quick-Win economic stimulus programs.

He stated that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin deemed the extended hours necessary due to the anticipation that tourists will rush in during the year’s end peak season, as well as in the future due to visa waivers for Chinese and Kazakhstan travellers, among other causes.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has verified that the airport in the northern province will expand its existing hours of operation from 6 a.m. to midnight to around-the-clock operations beginning November 1.

Thai VietJet‘s direct flight from Chiang Mai to Osaka, Japan, will be the first to depart after the adjustment. It will depart from Chiang Mai at 12.30 a.m. that day.

Mr Suriya stated that the government has requested that AoT initiate discussions with carriers and relevant parties regarding acceptable flying routes and timetables to take advantage of the extended hours.

To ensure the least impact on adjacent inhabitants, operations must adhere to the airport’s environmental impact assessment criteria, particularly for noise. A reasonable compensation strategy for individuals affected will be discussed as well.

According to Mr Suriya, AoT will also host a public hearing for neighbourhood people later.

Chiang Mai Airport

Chiang Mai airport currently receives approximately 4,800 tourists per day from 20 international planes.

According to Mr Suriya, the government anticipates that 24-hour service will raise international passenger numbers by around 30%.

Meanwhile, when the prime minister visited Chiang Mai airport yesterday with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, the AOT presented details of the second Chiang Mai airport project.

According to government spokeswoman Chai Wacharonke, the new airport would be built on an 11-square-kilometer area of land in the Ban Thi district of the neighbouring province of Lamphun.

The project will increase Chiang Mai’s passenger capacity from eight million to twenty million passengers, with profits expected to increase from two billion to three billion baht each year.

The investment could total 70 billion baht, with a completion date of seven years. According to him, the second airport will relieve congestion at the present Chiang Mai airport.

Chiang Mai 2 Airport

Mr Srettha stated that the seven-year timescale was appropriate, and that officials should ensure that the new Chiang Mai 2 airport is completed on time.

“The government will do its best to support the project, because having an airport is key to the growth of tourism and logistics, leading to the development of the province,” Mr. Srettha added.

Furthermore, the AOT announced its intention to increase the operating hours of Chiang Mai Airport in order to serve planes around the clock.

The premier stated that having the airport open 24 hours a day will help economic growth, but the government is also concerned about the environmental and health implications.

Residents residing near Chiang Mai Airport expressed their concerns about noise pollution to Mr Srettha. The inhabitants of tambon Mae Hia, who live in Moo 1, 5, 7, and 10, say they have been inconvenienced by planes flying very low and are fearful of danger.

Meanwhile, the AOT stated that noise pollution from airport operations did not exceed the safety standard. If there are complaints, the AoT will compensate people who have been harmed.

If the airport extends its services around the clock, the AOT will organise a public hearing in the impacted communities.

The premier has also directed the AOT, Immigration Bureau, and state agencies to increase security measures when the free-visa programme for Chinese and Kazakhstan tourists begins on September 25 and runs until February 29 of next year.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs