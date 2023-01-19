Bank Of Thailand has Warned Consumers and Banks to Stay Vigilant Against Financial Cybercrime

(CTN News) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is alerting banks and customers to the rising danger of financial cybercrime.

The warning was issued in response to a man’s accusation that using a public charging station caused him to lose 101,560 baht from his bank account.

After looking into the allegation, the The Bank of Thailand rejected it and said that it thinks the theft occurred because the guy was a malware target after downloading the risky dating app “sweet meet.”

The individual was duped into installing the software, according to the The Bank of Thailand.

Once it was installed, hackers had remote access to the phone, allowing them to monitor and command the device to withdraw funds from the user’s bank account.

The central bank warns that fraudsters have created a variety of call centers, phony loan applications, shady text messages, and other tactics to trick customers into downloading malicious mobile apps.

The The Bank of Thailand advises financial institutions to update their instruments often to combat such cybercrime.

The central bank advises mobile phone users to avoid downloading dubious applications, clicking on strange links, and utilizing insecure phones to conduct financial activities.

Customers were additionally advised to periodically install updates for their mobile banking apps.

Additionally, the deputy national police chief recommended people to only download programs from Google Play or the App Store.

After a Thai man’s Android phone was hacked over the weekend, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) encourages the public to use care while charging their cell phones.

According to the CIB, hackers have discovered a means to change charging wires to collect customers’ personal information.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wisanusan Sam-pok said that 101,560 baht had vanished from his bank account. According to Wisanusan, he just used the phone to charge it publicly.

The money unexpectedly vanished from Wisanusan’s bank account even though he did not get any scam calls, download any odd software, or click on any suspect internet links.

Widsanusawan received a message from his bank informing him of the erroneous transaction. He assumed that the unidentified program the hacker had used for data skimming was found on his phone after giving it a closer look.

On Widsanusawan’s post, internet users commented that the hacker may have utilized a charging port and cable to assist with the data stealing.

According to CIB’s study from yesterday, every charging port has a skimmer chip that hackers may control through remote access points.

Hackers may exploit the chip to infect cell phones with malware or steal personal information, such as passwords, financial information, and bank account numbers.

The CIB advised those who needed to charge their phones in public to exercise caution while using public charging outlets or to borrow a stranger’s charger.

According to Parinya Homanek, a member of the National Cybersecurity Committee, such hacking, which mostly affects Android phones, might occur when the victims browse advertisements with embedded malware or download apps from sources other than legitimate app stores.

