US-Born Maria Branyas Morera Now Named The World’s Oldest Person At Age Of 115

(CTN NEWS) – Maria Branyas Morera – She has endured the gruesome effects of two world wars, a civil war, and two pandemics on a worldwide scale.

Following the passing of French nun Sister André earlier this month at the age of 118, Maria Branyas Morera, who was born in the United States, has now been dubbed the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Morera was born nearly 116 years ago in San Francisco, but she has spent the last 22 years at a nursing facility in Catalonia, Spain.

Less than four years had passed since the Wright Brothers’ historic first powered flight when she was born on March 4, 1907, and two years had passed before any work on the tragic Titanic had even started.

Even though Morera will turn 116 in just a few weeks, she still uses Twitter to interact with her thousands of followers, sometimes with a little assistance from her daughter.

Her Twitter bio says, “I am very old, but not an idiot.”

A year after her parent’s immigration to the US, Morera was born. The family relocated eight years later, but the trip back turned out to be dangerous.

“Near the end of the transatlantic voyage, Morera’s father passed away from pulmonary TB, and following a fall, she suffered irreversible hearing loss in one ear,” according to GWR.

The family moved to Barcelona during World War I, and Morera has lived through both World Wars I and II.

She tested positive for the virus in May 2020, making her one of the oldest people to have recovered from Covid-19.

Morera, who has three children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, said in a series of tweets in Catalan on Saturday that she was “surprised and grateful” for the interest her new status had sparked.

But added that the previous few days had been “stressful,” and she would not be doing any more interviews.

She tweeted, “I need serenity and peace.” “I’ve been a resident of the Tura Residence for 22 years, and I don’t want the employees that look after us or our daily lives to change.”

The Residència Santa Mara del Tura announced to GWR after Morera’s record was originally reported that “we will host a little celebration in the home in the coming days to celebrate this very exceptional event.”

Jeanne Louise Calment holds the distinction of being the oldest person ever recorded. She was born on February 21, 1875, and according to GWR, she lived for 122 years and 164 days.

