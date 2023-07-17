Connect with us

Gold Price Today, July. 17th, 2023 – MONDAY
Carbon-Emission-Free Aviation: An Ambitious 'ZeroAvia' Plan For Commercial Flights By 2025

Record-High Youth Unemployment In China Signals Struggling Post-Pandemic Recovery

Air Quality Alert Issued for New York State due to Canadian Wildfires

Britain Signs Deal to Join £12 Trillion Indo-Pacific trade bloc

Strengthening Financial Ties: MoUs For Enhanced Utilization Of Local Currencies In Cross-Border Transactions

South Korean President Blames Failure To Follow Disaster Response Protocols For Rising Death Toll

China Expands Hospice Care Project for Aging Population

Kerry Arrives in China for Climate Talks, No Tangible Progress Expected

China Seeing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom in 2023

Protesters in Over 500 Cars and Motorcycles Rally Against Senators in Thailand

Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Prompts Tsunami Alert

Federal Judge Upholds Constitutionality Of Oregon's Strict Gun Control Measure

US-China Climate Talks: Reviving Global Efforts And Addressing Bilateral Concerns

Google Doodle Honors Renowned Artist Zarina Hashmi On Her 86th Birthday

New Killer Virus Spreading Across Europe May Force Britain into Another Covid-style Lockdown

China-Pakistan Collaboration on Chashma-5 Nuclear Power Plant: A Model for Clean and Affordable Energy

UK Immigration Fee Hikes Face Criticism – What It Means For Migrants?

Ancient Alligator Species Discovered in Thailand: All You Need to Know about Alligator munensis

British Pound Surges: 4.34% Increase Against Baht and 15-Month High vs. US Dollar

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, June 17, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, June 17, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 17-7-2023 21:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,000.0050.00 32,100.0050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,426.7045.48 32,600.0050.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,000.0050.00 32,100.0050.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,000.0050.00 32,100.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,990.0040.00 32,040.0010.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,990.0040.00 32,050.00
Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,000.0050.00 32,100.0050.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,019 500 4,519
gold 1 salung 8,038 8,538
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,075 16,575
gold 1 baht 32,150 32,650

