Connect with us

News News Asia

120 Rescued in the Philippines After Ferry Catches Fire at Sea
Advertisement

News

Beyond Wonderland Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheater Leaves 2 Dead

News Asia News

PM Shehbaz Sharif Declared Countrywide Day Of Mourning For Greece Boat Disaster Deaths

News

I-74 Bridge Demolition: Everything You Need To Know

News

Updating UK Abortion Laws: The Risk of a Backwards Step for Women's Rights

News

Is Pakistan Issuing Rs10,000 Banknotes?

News

Canada Supreme Court Maintained A Bilateral Immigration Agreement To Send Asylum Seekers Back

News Sports

ONE Championship Referee "Pao Pom" Found Dead in Bangkok

News World News

American Heather Mack Who Murdered Mother in Bali Pleads Guilty

Crime News Regional News

Top Police Chief Investigated Over US$4 Million Extortion Allegation

Ukraine War News

President Vladimir Putin Confirms 1st Russian Batch Of Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus

Lifestyles News

Father's Day 2023: Origin, The Significance & How It Is Celebrated Worldwide

News

U.S. Senate Appointed 'Nusrat Choudhury' As The First Muslim Woman To Be Federal Judge

Business News

Thailand's 2nd CISW Top Wellness World Summit 2023: Tickets, Registration, And Contact Details

News Asia News

Leela Row Dayal Became The First Indian Woman To Win A Match At Wimbledon

News Ukraine War

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Against Russian Forces Remains Stalled - What Happened So Far

News

Thailand Turns To Pakistan To Check China’s ‘Reversed Engineered’ Submarines

News

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Uganda Officials Over Controversial Anti-LGBTQ Law

Crime News Northern Thailand

Authorities Seize 80 Kilograms of Opium in Northern Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

World's Largest Indoor Harry Potter Theme Park Opens in Japan

News

120 Rescued in the Philippines After Ferry Catches Fire at Sea

Published

19 seconds ago

on

The coast guard reported Sunday 120 passengers on board the ferry MV Esperanza Star that caught fire at sea in the central Philippines have been rescued.

The M/V Esperanza Star was carrying 65 passengers and 55 officers and crew members, caught fire while travelling from Siquijor island to nearby Bohol island.

A representative for the Coast Guard said that firefighters on another vessel used a water canon to extinguish the fire by around 0200 GMT. The fire’s origin is still unknown.

Two coast guard vessels that were involved in firefighting and rescue operations were still in the area of the fire. The rescue passengers’ and crew members’ whereabouts and conditions were not disclosed.

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,600 islands, has a terrible track record for marine safety, with vessels frequently overcrowded and a large number of aged ships in service.

In March, a ferry carrying approximately 250 people caught fire in the south, killing more than two dozen people, including a six-month-old baby.

Philippines Waging a 24/7 War Against Online Child Sexual Abuse

Philippines Waging a 24/7 War Against Online Child Sexual Abuse
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs