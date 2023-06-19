Beyond Wonderland Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheater Leaves 2 Dead

(CTN News) – A man opened fire on a group of fans attending the Beyond Wonderland music festival near the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State on Saturday night, killing at least two people and injuring three others, according to police.

During an interview with reporters, Kyle Foreman, a public information officer for Grant County Sheriff’s Office, told us that the suspect shot at one point “randomly into the crowd, near the Gorge Amphitheater, where the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival was taking place.”

As he explained, “after the incident had happened, the shooter walked away from where the incident occurred to where law enforcement moved into the area, where he continued to randomly fire into the crowd, until he was eventually taken into custody.”.

As a result of the incident, two people were killed and three were injured, including the suspect,” said Foreman.

In addition to the fact that we don't know what the motives and intentions of the shooter were, it will also be necessary to wait until the investigation is completed to find out if that information can be obtained.

There were no details provided by the official regarding the victims and they were not identified by name by the official.

Moreover, he stated that he was not aware of the type of weapons that were used in the attack.

During the conference, he stated that the concert was taking place as planned in the small town of George, located approximately 149 miles east of Seattle.

It was announced that the Beyond Wonderland festival organisers had posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground, but there was no danger to the attendees.

