Donald Trump’s Jury Was Selected When a Man Set Himself On Fire

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

54 mins ago

on

Donald Trump
The shocking development came shortly after jury selection for Trump trial was completed (File)

(CTN News) – On Friday, a man set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s historic hush-money trial was being held.

As a witness on the scene noted, the man tossed pamphlets into the air before dousing himself with water from a can. He then lit himself on fire. At that point, the witness told Reuters, “I said, ‘Oh shoot, what am I about to see?'”

Witnesses who declined to give their names reported that the man burned for a considerable period of time.

According to them, they saw a man engulfed in flames for more than three minutes. A member of the crew stated on air, “I saw a human being that was totally Donald Trump charred.”

After jury selection was completed, the shocking development cleared the way for prosecutors and defense attorneys to make opening statements next week in a case involving hush money paid to a porn star.

On Monday, the first day of the trial, protesters and observers packed the Manhattan courthouse, heavily guarded by police. However, crowds have dwindled since then.

It was observed that there was a smell of smoke in the plaza shortly following the incident, according to a Reuters witness. A police officer had sprayed a fire extinguisher on the ground.

As part of this first-ever trial, 12 jurors, along with six alternates, will examine evidence to decide whether a former U.S. president has violated the law.

It consists of seven men and five women, most of whom are employed in white-collar professions: two corporate lawyers, a software engineer, a speech therapist, and an English teacher. Most of these individuals are not native New Yorkers, hailing from Donald Trump’s various states throughout the country. They also hail from other countries such as Ireland and Lebanon.

The president is accused of covering up a $130,000 payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election in order to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she claims they had more than a decade prior.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has denied meeting with President Donald Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Donald Trump has also pleaded not guilty to three other criminal charges, but this is the only one that is likely to go to trial before the Nov. 5 elections, when he will face Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Despite a conviction, he would remain in office.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

