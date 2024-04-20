House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Ousted By a 3rd Republican

(CTN News) – The efforts to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from office have been joined by a third Republican member of the House, according to a news release.

Gosar said in a statement late Friday morning that “we need a Speaker who puts America first rather than bending to the reckless demands of warmongers, neocons, and the military industrial complex,” who make billions from costly and endless wars half a world away.

The motion to vacate the resolution was filed nearly a month ago by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She disagreed with the speaker regarding how he dealt with the $1.2 trillion spending package. Earlier this week, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky cosponsored that motion.

Johnson has forged ahead with Ukraine aid without securing support for a bill aimed at enhancing border security between the United States and the Southern states. The Republican trio has expressed dismay at Mike Johnson decision to proceed with Ukraine aid.

The announcement came shortly after the House voted to advance foreign aid bills to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. These bills required Democratic support to offset Republican defections.

Johnson will need Democratic support to pass the resolution if Gosar supports removing the speaker. The GOP majority is reduced to one vote after Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Johnson Gallagher resigns officially. This is expected after the House votes on the foreign aid package.

Several Democrats have indicated their willingness to assist Mike Johnson if the vacate motion comes to the floor.

Despite disagreeing with Mike Johnson, Good, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said removing Johnson as speaker is not in Republicans’ interest.

The speaker did not defend his performance, and he did not defend the actions he took.” But Good did not support what he believed was not the most prudent course of action at this time. Margins of two to three votes are common six months before an election.

Republican conference members wanted a Thursday rule to change the speaker removal threshold. The threshold is currently one member. Representative Mike Lawler, a moderate Republican in a swing district, called for the threshold to be lowered “immediately.”

Lawler believes whatever needs to be done should be done. “Removing Mike Johnson for putting aid to our allies on the floor, No. 1, will cause another long chaos, and No. 2, it will make it harder for the next speaker to make the right decisions.”

Johnson said on social media Thursday that the House will “continue to govern as usual.”

