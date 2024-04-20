Connect with us

News

House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Ousted By a 3rd Republican
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump's Jury Was Selected When a Man Set Himself On Fire

News

Inflation Slows To 2.6% In March, Eyes Are Now On The Bank Of Japan

News News Asia

Airlines Suspend Flights After Volcano Erupts in Northern Indonesia

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

News News Asia

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Shikoku Island

News Northern Thailand Regional News

Thailand's 7 Day Songkran Holiday Claims 287 Lives in Traffic Accidents

News

TSMC Beats Revenue And Profit Expectations Thanks To AI Chips

News News Asia

Update: Myanmar Junta Move Aung San Suu Kyi to House Arrest

News

Explosion at Ice Manufacturing Factory in Thailand: 128 Injured

News

The Tortured Poets Department Album By Taylor Swift Is Set To Be Released

News

Indonesian Government Boosts Alert Level When a Volcano Erupts

News

Thailand and New Zealand Resume Direct Flights and Pledge to Triple Trade

News

Major 911 Outage In Four States Leaves Millions Without Service

News

Indianapolis Columnist Apologizes For 'Awkward' Heart Gesture To Caitlin Clark

News

Dubai Clears Flooded Roads After Record Rainstorm

News

After COVID, WHO and Experts Define Airborne Disease Transmission Criteria

News

Paris Olympics 2024: The Controversial Hijab Ban at Sport's Biggest Party

News Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Province Records 71 Accidents With 15 Deaths During Songkran

News

Alaska Airlines Flights Are Grounded Nationwide By The FAA

News

House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Ousted By a 3rd Republican

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

41 mins ago

on

Mike Johnson
Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, seen here on Capitol Hill in June 2023, announced Friday he's joining the move to oust Mike Johnson as House speaker. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CTN News) – The efforts to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from office have been joined by a third Republican member of the House, according to a news release.

Gosar said in a statement late Friday morning that “we need a Speaker who puts America first rather than bending to the reckless demands of warmongers, neocons, and the military industrial complex,” who make billions from costly and endless wars half a world away.

The motion to vacate the resolution was filed nearly a month ago by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She disagreed with the speaker regarding how he dealt with the $1.2 trillion spending package. Earlier this week, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky cosponsored that motion.

Johnson has forged ahead with Ukraine aid without securing support for a bill aimed at enhancing border security between the United States and the Southern states. The Republican trio has expressed dismay at Mike Johnson decision to proceed with Ukraine aid.

The announcement came shortly after the House voted to advance foreign aid bills to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. These bills required Democratic support to offset Republican defections.

Johnson will need Democratic support to pass the resolution if Gosar supports removing the speaker. The GOP majority is reduced to one vote after Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Johnson Gallagher resigns officially. This is expected after the House votes on the foreign aid package.

Several Democrats have indicated their willingness to assist Mike Johnson if the vacate motion comes to the floor.

Despite disagreeing with Mike Johnson, Good, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said removing Johnson as speaker is not in Republicans’ interest.

The speaker did not defend his performance, and he did not defend the actions he took.” But Good did not support what he believed was not the most prudent course of action at this time. Margins of two to three votes are common six months before an election.

Republican conference members wanted a Thursday rule to change the speaker removal threshold. The threshold is currently one member. Representative Mike Lawler, a moderate Republican in a swing district, called for the threshold to be lowered “immediately.”

Lawler believes whatever needs to be done should be done. “Removing Mike Johnson for putting aid to our allies on the floor, No. 1, will cause another long chaos, and No. 2, it will make it harder for the next speaker to make the right decisions.”
Johnson said on social media Thursday that the House will “continue to govern as usual.”

SEE ALSO:

Airlines Suspend Flights After Volcano Erupts in Northern Indonesia

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Shikoku Island

Inflation Slows To 2.6% In March, Eyes Are Now On The Bank Of Japan
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies