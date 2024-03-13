Andrew Tate Detained in Romania Over UK Sex Offense Charges

(CTN News) – Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer, and his brother Tristan were seized in Romania on Monday for UK sex offence accusations. They will be extradited to Britain, Romanian authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Officers from the country’s Criminal Investigation Service and officers from the town of Voluntari “executed two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the commission of sexual offences and the exploitation of persons on the territory of Great Britain,” according to a statement.

The Tates’ spokeswoman stated that the Romanian Court of Appeal approved their extradition but postponed it until the conclusion of their trial on charges of human trafficking and rape, which they deny.

Mateea Petrescu said in a statement Tuesday that “this bewildering revival of decade-old allegations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled.”

Impact of Andrew Tate’s Online Influence Sparks Concerns from Various Groups

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” Petrescu said in a statement.

The American-British former kickboxer has gained internet celebrity in recent years, with 11.6 billion TikTok views while shouting about masculine domination, female obedience, and money.

He has become a polarising online content provider, suspended from all major social media networks due to his misogynistic remarks. Human rights activists, educators, and law enforcement officials have expressed concerns about his impact on youth worldwide.

According to a reporter from CNN‘s affiliate Antena three who attended a hearing at the Bucharest Court of Appeals on Tuesday, the Tate brothers stated that they do not want to be sent to the United Kingdom.

“When I was falsely accused for the first time years ago, I didn’t understand how my life could be destroyed so much,” Andrew Tate told the judge, according to Antena3.

Andrew Tate and his brother spent three months in police jail in Bucharest last year before being placed under house arrest pending a criminal investigation into alleged abuses against seven women, which they deny.