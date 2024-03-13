Connect with us

News

GLO Launches Digital Lottery Ticket Sales March 17th in Thailand
Advertisement

News

Andrew Tate Detained in Romania Over UK Sex Offense Charges

News Regional News

Thailand to Fine and Imprison Providers of "Mule" Bank Accounts

News

TSMC Will Receive $5 Billion For The Arizona Chip Plant From The U.S.

News

Inflation Data Will Be Released Tuesday Morning. The Following Is What To Expect

News

Moon-Sighting Officials In Pakistan Announce Ramadan Starts Tomorrow

News

What Is a Fortune Teller? Peeling Back the Layers

News

Thailand Targets Hong Kong as Southeast Asia Hub for Trade and Soft Power Boost

News

Discovering Thailand's Halal Culinary Delights: A Guide to Muslim-Friendly Thai Cuisine

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Chiang Mai Struggles to Combat Wildfires

News

Egypt's Inflation Reaches Record Levels, Causing Prices To Soar

News

Market Rally, Inflation, And Retail Sales: What You Need To Know

News

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sightings In Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Countries

News Southern Thailand

Swiss Man Has License to Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket Revoked

News Business News Asia

Chinese Create a Gold Rush as Property Prices Crash in China

News News Asia

Australia Destroys Millions of Grape Vines Amid Wine Market Glut

News World News

Prince Harry's US Visa in Jeopardy After Admitting to Drug Use

News Northern Thailand

Army Soldiers Seize a Huge Cache of Drugs in Northern Thailand

News

The Dollar Ended The Week Under Pressure

News

Israel Reports That Gaza Talks Mediators Are Working To Secure A Truce

News

GLO Launches Digital Lottery Ticket Sales March 17th in Thailand

Published

5 seconds ago

on

GLO Launches Digital Lottery Ticket Sales March 17th in Thailand

(CTN News) – The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will launch its website on Sunday, where vendors can sell digital lottery tickets.

In a statement on Tuesday, GLO director Noon Sansanakhom said vendors who won a quota for selling 23 million digital lottery tickets could start selling them on the GLO website. Tickets go online for the April 1 draw on March 17.

The website address is www.glolotteryshop.com

In the past, GLO worked with Krungthai Bank to let recipients of digital lottery quotas sell tickets through the Pao Tang app.

Noon said GLO decided to set up the website since many consumers found using Pao Tang’s app inconvenient.

If you want to sell digital lottery tickets on the website, you’ll need a tablet computer, a smart TV or an iOS or Android smartphone. Tickets will cost 80 baht each, and you can get them through an automated QR code in the Pao Tang app. A QR code is valid for a limited time, and if you don’t pay on time, it won’t work.

You can’t share the digital lottery tickets you buy with anyone else. They’ll be automatically stored in the buyer’s Pao Tang app.

What is Digital Lottery Tickets:

It’s like an electronic version of a paper lottery ticket. Instead of buying a ticket in person, you can play online or through a mobile app. Thanks to this shift towards digitalization, people now have more convenience and accessibility when they play lottery games.

Benefits of Digital Lottery Tickets

Convenience

Digital lottery tickets are convenient because you don’t have to buy them at a physical vendor. You can buy them anywhere with your internet-enabled phone.

Accessibility

Digital lottery tickets are easier to use and more accessible for people living in remote areas or with mobility problems.

Transparency

Digital lotteries often offer more transparency than traditional lottery systems. You can track your tickets, see the results live, and determine how your tickets were distributed.

The Impact of Digital Lottery Tickets in Thailand

Thais have both been enthusiastic and sceptical about adopting digital lottery tickets. While some love the convenience and accessibility, others worry about security and regulations. Even so, digital lottery tickets are gaining traction, paving the way for future innovations in the lottery market.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies