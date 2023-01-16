Romanian Authorities Seize Around $4 Million Worth Of Assets in Andrew Tate Case

(CTN News) – The arrest of polarising online celebrity Andrew Tate resulted from a criminal investigation into allegations of people trafficking, according to Romanian officials, who claimed to have recovered commodities and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million).

The National Agency for the Management of Seized Goods said in a statement late on Saturday that it had placed under administration 29 moveable assets throughout the previous week, including luxury cars, watches, and various sums of money in various currencies.

Andrew Tate in deep waters as police investigation expands

A Reuters reporter saw six vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce, a BMW, and a Mercedes-Benz, removed from Tate’s estate outside of Bucharest on Saturday to be moved to a storage facility.

On December 29, Andrew Tate, his brother, and two female suspects from Romania were taken into custody on suspicion of setting up a gang to prostitute six women. They’ve denied any misconduct.

The imprisoned attempted to overturn their 30-day arrest warrant, but last week the Bucharest court of appeals denied their petition and ordered that they stay in police detention.

Former Big Brother participant Andrew Tate became well-known for his anti-semitic and sexist statements.

All the main social media networks banned him for his comments, but his Twitter account started working again in November when Elon Musk bought the service.

Andrew Tate, a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom, has said that women are partly to blame for being raped and that they belong to males.

($1 = 4.5622 lei)

