Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 9, 2022: Jackpot $379 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday’s Drawing Has Reached $379 Million, With a Cash Option of $204.8 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot has $116 million With a Cash option Of $61.3 Million. After a world record, a $2.04 billion jackpot was won on Monday.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, December 9, 2022

Are You Having a Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

LIVE MEGA MILLIONS RESULT

The Mega Millions Jackpot For December 9, Friday’s Drawing, Has a $379 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $204.8 MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Last night Were:

15 – 16 – 19 – 28 – 47 and Megaball 13

Megaplier was 3x

According to the Mega Millions website, Last Drawing, The Mega Millions Jackpot For December 6, Tuesday’s Drawing, was a $354 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $189.3 MILLION.

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history. Where can I play Mega Millions? The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

