Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For April 12, 2022

(CTN News) – Mega Millions Lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in North America. The lottery is played in several states. However, many states do not participate in this lottery. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. It is also reported that many state jurisdictions offer the option of purchasing lottery tickets online.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 4, 2022: Jackpot $231 Million

Mega Millions Lottery winning numbers for April 12, 2022

Results and winning numbers for the Mega Million Lottery will be announced at 11 pm ET. The final results will be announced shortly. The Mega Millions lottery game is played every Tuesday and Friday. The last drawing took place on April 8, 2022.

Mega Millions Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier, the Mega Millions lottery will be drawn on April 8, 2022. This week’s winning numbers were 8, 11, 29, 32, and 40. There was a Mega Ball of 2. There is a cash option of $224.1 million for the next estimated jackpot of $325 million.

How to play the Mega Millions game

To play the Mega Millions lottery, you must purchase a ticket from a licensed lottery retailer.

One to two hours before the lottery drawing, this lottery ticket should be purchased.

Deadlines for ticket sales vary by jurisdiction.

After purchasing the lottery, you select five numbers between one and 70 for the white balls.

You need to choose one number from a set of one and 25 numbers for the gold Mega Ball after choosing five white balls numbers.

You can choose the lottery numbers yourself, or you can let the lottery terminal select them for you.

What is the cost of the Mega Millions Lottery ticket?

Mega Millions of tickets cost $2.00 each. In addition to the Megaplier, you can purchase a $1 Mega Millions lottery ticket. The Megaplier number is selected at random just before the draw, and it can be X2, X3, X4, or X5. By using the Megaplier, a player’s prize will be multiplied. A Megaplier number is chosen from 15 balls. Five of these balls are marked with X2, six with X3, three with X4, and only one is marked with X5.

Related CTN News: