Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For December 7, 2022: Jackpot $100 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for December 7, 2022, drawing has a $100 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $52.9 Million. After the last win on Nov. 19, when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million, according to the Powerball website.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For December 7, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
6 – 28 – 44 – 59 – 61 and Powerball 21
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, December 7, Jackpot has a $100 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $52.9 Million, according to the Powerball website.
Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Jackpot is at $379 million with a cash option of $202.6 million.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On December 5, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
35 – 45 – 47 – 54 – 55 and Powerball 14
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing on Monday, December 5, Jackpot was an $89 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $47.1 Million, according to the Powerball website.
The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
