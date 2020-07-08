Thailand’s Lawmakers Endorse Partnership Bill for Same-Sex Couples

Thailand’s lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a bill permitting registration of same-sex couples, also ensuring they the same rights as married couples.

The bill and the amendments will now be put to a vote in the House. Parliament will set up a subcommittee to work on the draft before it goes to the floor for debate.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code would ensure fairness for people of all genders. The bill is also an important step for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders.

The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Partnership registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples. The same-sex couples must be at least 17 years old to register. One or both of the couple must be of Thai nationality.

Same-sex couples “Partnership Not Marriage”

Minors who seek such partnership certification must also have the consent of their parents, guardian. After same-sex couple registration, minors will be considered mature.

The bill also covers the registration and termination of partnerships; rights and obligations of a couple; property management; adoption and inheritance. However it does not grant all the rights and benefits applicable to male-female couples. Such as entitlements to spousal benefits, some forms of state welfare and tax exemptions.

“The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders. This strengthens the families of people with same-sex diversity. Its also appropriate for the present social circumstances,” Miss Ratchana said.

The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendments, will monitor the effectiveness of the changes. Furthermore it will plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted, she said.

Some Same-Sex Couples say Civil Partnership Bill Not Enough

After the bill was endorsed by the cabinet, opponents of the bill put the #SayNoToPartnershipBill hashtag in Thai to air their position on Twitter.

Some people in Thailand called the Civil Partnership Bill “fake” equality as it stops short of calling it marriage.

Thailand’s Move Forward Party called for opponents of the bill to make their views known to the House. On a website of the House Secretariat, which will open to comments from the public until Aug 17.

Move Forward has proposed another bill to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code. It would allow anyone to be legally wed, regardless of gender. The main thrust of the proposed amendment by the party was to enact legal recognition of same-sex couples marriage. Instead of recognizing their relationship as a partnership.

“A Partnership is not equal to marriage in Thailand,” Thanwarin Sukhapisit said.