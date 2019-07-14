Connect with us

73-year old Man Complains After Enhancement Pill Puts Him to Sleep
CHIANG MAI – A 73-year old man has complained to Thailand’s Office of Consumer Protection over a little blue enhancement pill that promised and failed to enhance his male performance.

73-year old “Som” (not his real name), searching for a little help for an anticipated night of passion, took a pill he had purchased from a Line group purporting to do great things for manly-performance.

The advertising for the enhancement pill convinced him it would be just the thing to make sure his independence day went with a bang and fireworks would ensure.

Alas, it turned out to be a bit of a limp squib

Soon after taking the pill, he started to feel fatigued and subsequently passed out for three hours, rather spoiling his plans, CityLife reported.

He reached out to the supplier for a refund but they refused

The point of this story is just to remind everyone that you cannot believe everything you read online.

No matter how convincing the advertisement or “expert reviews.

Untested knock-off drugs and miracle cures flood our inboxes and message groups, promising to be the answer to everything.

But remember, cases like Khun Som could have been fatal and we must be careful what “medicine” we take and where we get it from.

Always seek proper medical advice, no matter how embarrassing you might think it will be.

If you feel that you have been misled by advertisements, you can make a report to the “Office of Consumer Protection Board” call 1166

