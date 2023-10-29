The Diversity Visa Programme for 2025 will begin on October 4, 2023

(CTN News) – Have you heard of the Diversity Visa programme? The Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) programme, often known as the Green Card Lottery or the Visa Lottery, allows Hungarians to register for a chance to apply for a U.S. immigrant visa. Registration is completely free!

The DV programme only accepts applications for a limited time each fiscal year. Registration for the #DV2025 Diversity Visa Programme will be accessible from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

This programme allows those who meet the qualifying conditions from countries with low U.S. immigration rates to register for a chance to apply for a U.S. immigrant visa.

The only way to participate is through https://dvprogram.state.gov. Visit travel.state.gov/dv for programme details. The open season for the Diversity Visa programme this year is dubbed “DV2025” since those chosen must apply for and get their immigrant visa before September 30, 2025.

Individuals who are chosen for the 2025 Diversity Visa Programme are able to apply for a visa. An interview or a visa is not guaranteed if you are chosen.

Fraud Alert

The United States Embassy in Budapest warns the public that there has been a significant surge in fake emails and letters sent to DV programme (Visa Lottery) applicants. The crooks behind these phoney emails and letters pose as representatives of the United States government in an attempt to extort money from DV applicants.

Applicants can only find out if they have been chosen to proceed with the DV application process by checking their status online at https://dvprogram.state.gov. Applicants will never get an email notification.

Be wary of people who charge you a price to assist you. There is no admission fee, and the only way to enter is through dvprogram.state.gov.

Remember to pay the DV application fees to the cashier at the US Embassy or Consulate at the time of your booked appointment. The US government will never request upfront payment by cheque, money order or wire transfer.

10 Tips for Applying for DV-2025

Tip #1: Read the instructions at dvprogram.state.gov to see whether you are eligible. If you do not meet the qualifications, DO NOT ENTER.

Only use US government websites. Sites with the extension ".gov" are the only recognised sources of DV-2025 information.

To submit your entry, go to dvprogram.state.gov. This is the ONLY way to participate. Do not be taken in by scams or bogus websites.

There is no entry fee. Be wary of anyone who claims to be able to boost your chances if you pay them or who offers to do your application for free.

Use a photo that was shot within the last six months. You will be disqualified if you use an old photograph.

Limit yourself to ONE entry per individual. Individuals who enter more than one DV season will be disqualified.

Include your spouse and ALL unmarried children under the age of 21 in your application, even if they will not accompany you on your trip or immigration. Incorrect or missing information in your entry may result in disqualification, even if you are chosen.

Keep track of your unique confirmation number. This will be required to check the status of the entry when it is chosen in May 2024.

The winners will be announced in May 2024. The only method to find out if you were chosen is to visit the website dvprogram.state.gov/ESC. Beware of any letter or e-mail announcements; these are scams.

Keep in mind that being chosen does not guarantee you an interview or a visa.

Are you thinking about signing up for #DV2025? There is no entry cost. The eligible entries are chosen at random, and each participant is limited to one entry.

Apply anytime between 12:00 p.m. EST on October 4 and 12:00 p.m. EST on November 7.

Only through https://dvprogram.state.gov may you apply for the 2025 Diversity Visa Programme.

