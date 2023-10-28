Mega Millions
Mega Millions $1M Winning Tickets Sold in New Jersey
(CTN News) – The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing after a New Jersey player won $1 million Friday night.
The location of the million-dollar ticket, which matched all five white balls, wasn’t immediately known.
There was another $1 million ticket sold in Michigan, and two tickets sold in Georgia and Texas had the Megaplier to win $4 million each.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $159M.
The jackpot will climb to an estimated $159 million with a cash option of $69.4 million for Tuesday’s drawing since there was no winner Friday night.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, October 27, 2023
Do You Have Luck Today?
Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers for October 24, 2023:
11 – 32 – 43 – 57 – 70 and Megaball 6
Megaplier was 4x
The Mega Millions Jackpot For October 27, Tuesday’s Drawing, Has a $137 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $59.8 MILLION.
The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night?
According to Mega Millions, a New York lottery player won $20 million in April. 25 Tuesday.
The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, were:
16 – 20 – 30 – 54 – 59 and Megaball 7
Megaplier was 3x
The Mega Millions Jackpot For October 24, Tuesday’s Drawing, was a $114 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $49.6 MILLION.
On May 18, a lottery player in East Syracuse, New York, won $20 million, while on May 14, a lottery player in Ozone Park, New York, won $483 million.
On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history.
Where can I play Mega Millions?
The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah.
Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores.
Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.
What is the deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets?
Mega Millions deadlines vary by state, so don’t wait until the last minute. Before the actual drawing, it could take 15 minutes to an hour. Some lottery apps have a deadline closer to two hours before the drawing. Jackpocket in New Jersey has a 9:15 p.m. deadline for the 11 p.m.
What does cash option mean?
Both an annuity and a cash payout are available from the largest US lotteries.
Payments under the annuity plan are spread out over time. A lump sum is paid initially, and then there are 29 yearly installments that increase by 5% each year.
The cash option offers a payout that is far smaller than the promised jackpot but is made in one convenient installment. You won’t have to be patient for a few decades to get paid in full.
Top Mega Millions of jackpots
$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
$1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
$656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
$543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?
Here’s a look at the top jackpots won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:
- $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: California
- $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California
- $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023: Won in Florida
- $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
- $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2022: Won in Maine
- $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois
- $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won in California
- $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
- $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $754.6 million, Powerball: Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington
- $731.1 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
- $632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri