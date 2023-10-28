Mega Millions $1M Winning Tickets Sold in New Jersey

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing after a New Jersey player won $1 million Friday night.

The location of the million-dollar ticket, which matched all five white balls, wasn’t immediately known.

There was another $1 million ticket sold in Michigan, and two tickets sold in Georgia and Texas had the Megaplier to win $4 million each.

Mega Millions jackpot hits $159M.

The jackpot will climb to an estimated $159 million with a cash option of $69.4 million for Tuesday’s drawing since there was no winner Friday night.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, October 27, 2023

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night?

According to Mega Millions, a New York lottery player won $20 million in April. 25 Tuesday.

On May 18, a lottery player in East Syracuse, New York, won $20 million, while on May 14, a lottery player in Ozone Park, New York, won $483 million.

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history.