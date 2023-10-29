Connect with us

How To

How to Factory Reset Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro
Advertisement

How To

How to Choose the Best Car Oil for Your Vehicle

How To

Clean Boxing Shoes: The Cornerstone of Boxer's Hygiene and Performance

How To

Top 10 Ways to Improve Air Quality Indoors

How To

Choose the Right Collision Repair Shop

How To

How to File a Claim for Damages and Get Compensation? 6 Expert Steps

How To

How to Optimize Your Webcam for Content Creator: Tips for YouTubers

How To

How to Start a Pet Nutrition Business

How To

Download TikTok Videos Easily for Free

How To

How To Choose A Reliable Flower Delivery Toronto Service?

How To

How to Get the Most Out of a Commercial Cleanout

How To

How to Choose the Right Long-Term Disability Insurance Policy

How To

How to Choose the Best Cannabis Strain for You?

How To

How to Find the Best Property Finder in Paris: Tips and Recommendations

How To

How to Find the Best Car Accident Attorney

How To

Find the Best Table Lamps Online

How To

The Silent Signs of a Money Pit: How to Avoid Buying a Problematic Property

Learning How To

Build a Successful New Business from Scratch

How To

An Artful Way You Can Express Appreciation to Your Grandparent

How To

5 Innovative Lighting Technologies to Revitalize Your Home Aesthetics

How To

How to Factory Reset Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Published

1 day ago

on

How to Factory Reset Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

(CTN News) – If your AirPods aren’t working, you should reset them and start anew. We’ll go over why you would want to reset your AirPods Pro and how to reset any model of AirPods.

Why should you reset your Apple AirPods?

Resetting your AirPods may be important for a variety of reasons. If the AirPods aren’t charging, rebooting them usually solves the problem. Furthermore, if the AirPods won’t connect to your device or continuously drop the connection, or if you’re having software difficulties, unplugging and resetting the AirPods is the first thing you should try to fix the problem. However, if resetting does not resolve the problem, you should contact Apple.

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Reset

How to Factory Reset Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Resetting AirPods and AirPods Pro is the identical procedure, which requires unplugging the AirPods from your device and resetting using the case’s reset button. Remember that restarting your AirPods or AirPods Pro will also reset all of your settings. If you’ve made any special changes to controls that you want to restore after a factory reset, make a note of them all so you remember everything.

Navigate to the Bluetooth menu in the iOS Settings app and tap the More Info button next to the AirPods. Then, approve the “Forget this device” option. This will disconnect your AirPods from your device.

After that, place the AirPods in the charging case while leaving the lid open. Hold the setup button on the back of the case for 15 seconds, or until the front light flashes amber, then white. This will completely reset your AirPods as well as any settings you have changed.

To reconnect, open the case next to your phone, and a card should appear on your screen, requesting that you connect to the AirPods. If not, you can connect the AirPods to your phone via Bluetooth instead.

Resetting Apple AirPods Max is also simple

Resetting AirPods Max is similar to resetting AirPods and AirPods Pro, however, instead of a button on a case, you must use the buttons on the headphones’ ear cups. First, detach the AirPods Max from the device to which they are connected, as described above.

To factory reset the AirPods Max, hold down the noise control and digital crown buttons for 15 seconds, or until the LED flashes amber, then white. The AirPods Max will then be reset to factory settings, and you will be able to reconnect them to your devices.

Related CTN News:

Increased Risk of Israeli War Crimes due to Gaza Communications Shutdown

Watch: NASA Wants to Fly this Nuclear Dragonfly Drone on Saturn’s Moon Titan

Top 7 Best Street Food Cities in the World Right Now!
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs