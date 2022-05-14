How To Earn Money From Gramfree: Step By Step Guide For Making Money Online

How To Earn Money From Gramfree: Basics

Gramfree offers a passive earning option for YouTubers and other clients. You get paid to stream supported YouTube videos, recruit affiliates, play lotteries, etc. Gramfree, according to its promoters, keeps its infrastructure afloat by shelving 10% of proceeds.

First, let’s look at how you can make money with Gramfree.

Play Lotteries

Gramfree’s most immersive earning option is lotteries. There are three levels of lotteries, as explained below.

1-10th Position _ caps withdrawals (Payouts) at 5000.0 Gram

11-20th Position _ caps withdrawals (Payouts) at 3000.0 Gram

21-30th Position _ Payouts peak at 1000.0 Gram

31-50th Position _ Payout peaks at 200.0 Gram

51-100th Position _ remits 20.0 Gram, also minimal bracket in the entire profit range.

You can only cash out when you reach the outer boundary for each lottery position.

Gramfree Free Roll

For game periods lasting a minuit, you can earn at least 0.1 Gram. Gramfree Lucky Numbers can reward you with profits in Grams based on what the reels reveal:

1-980 _ pays 0.1 Gram

981-993 _ 1 Gram

994-997 _ 10 Gram

Also, 998-999 _ 100 Gram

1000-1000 _ earns you 1000 Gram.

The peak profit is 1000 Gram.

How To Earn Money From Gramfree: Smart Contract

In this section, we explain how to earn money from Gramfree. This is not a crypto Smart Contract.

A second reason is that it is a compliance gimmick. A third reason is that cashouts offer a +0.3 Gram jackpot.

Moreover, the contact merely dunks Grams in a 0-24-hour earning cycle that has no relation to cryptocurrency. Profits are awarded randomly to encourage people to take part in a non-existent algorithm.

Watch Videos & Refer People

Streaming YouTube Videos is covered in this section of How To Earn Money From Gramfree.

Watching Gramfree-supported uploads will earn you Gram tokens. To make a profit, you must watch a clip if you miss it.

You can also make money by referring friends to the platform. This compliancy trick falls flat, as it does not cede payment until a recruit reaches Level 2. Additionally, the rewards never exceed 10 Grams.

How To Earn Money From Gramfree: Credibility

Gramfree seems to be able to generate revenue from YouTube streams and recruitment volumes so far. This raises questions about Ponzi schemes.

If a platform cycles affiliate profits based solely on referral volume, it operates a Ponzi scheme. Due to its smart contract, Gramfree could escape this cloud of suspicion. But what does it do? That’s where Telegram comes in.

How To Earn Money From Gramfree focuses on earning money in Gram, while Telegram warns that its TON token is not yet an exchange medium. Gram is a digital currency that runs on the TON blockchain, like BTC, Visa, and MasterCard.

Due to its design, TON spends less time confirming transactions than multiple-node blockchains. Gram Tokens, however, remain exchange tools. Gramfree is not a subsidiary of Gram Tokens.

Conclusion

According to How To Earn Money From Gramfree, it works, but only against fair play. Gamfree’s revenue structure includes Ponzi loopholes that must be ignored in order to join.