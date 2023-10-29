Elon Musk Promises Gaza Starlink Internet After US Leader Swipe

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

on

(CTN News) – Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said that the company’s Starlink service, which connects Gaza’s international aid organizations with the outside world, will play an important role in helping Gaza’s citizens.

As he noted in his response, he was responding to the popular US leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, who asked how could anyone defend “such an act” after the communications and internet were disrupted in the Gaza Strip last night.

AOC wrote in a post on X that it was unacceptable to cut off all communication with a population of 2.2 million people. Journalists, medical professionals and humanitarian efforts are put at risk, and innocents are at risk as well,” she wrote.

I do not know how such an act could be justified, especially when considering the United States’ history of condemnation of such acts over the decades.

Mr Musk, in response to her question, said, “Starlink will enable Gaza’s aid organizations to be connected to international aid organizations.”

It is a satellite network developed by Mr Musk’s space flight company, SpaceX, that will enable remote locations to have low-cost internet access via a satellite network.

SpaceX hopes to eventually have as many as 42,000 satellites in this so-called mega constellation by the end of the decade, and each Starlink satellite has a lifespan of approximately five years.

There was a complete blockade of internet access and the phone network throughout the Gaza Strip on Friday, amid intense Israeli bombardment of Palestinian territory in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, Hamas accused Israel of taking the measure in order to “commit massacres by striking bloody retaliatory strikes from heaven, earth, and the sea.”.

During ongoing strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that there is a disruption in the central emergency number 101 and delays the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded.

An official spokesperson of the organization stated that it was “deeply concerned” about the ability of its medics to continue providing care, as well as the safety of its staff.

In a statement posted on X, which was formerly Twitter, the company said that it had completely lost contact with its operations room in the Gaza Strip and all of its teams operating there.

According to Jawwal, a Palestinian telecommunications provider, there has been a communications shutdown. Jawwal wrote on its Facebook page that “the heavy bombardment carried out in the last hour has destroyed all the remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the rest of the world.”.

In a report citing live network data, NetBlocks, a global internet monitoring service, reported “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with a serious impact on Paltel, Jawwal’s owner.”

Despite ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, NetBlocks writes on X that “the company is the last remaining major operator to supply service as connectivity declines.”.

