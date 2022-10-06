Connect with us

Your Liver's Most Important Eating Habits

(CTN News) – There are many functions that your liver performs. As per Cleveland Clinic, it helps your body remove toxins, liver digest and break down food, liver regulate your blood, and produce healthy levels of blood clotting.

Because this organ is so crucial to your health and well-being, it deserves the best care!

Liver Care includes limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and eating a balanced diet. Eating plenty of fiber is emphasized by the American Liver Foundation.

In order to maintain liver health, it’s important to maintain a nutrient-dense diet, but recent research has also found that limiting ultra-processed foods is essential.

Ultra-processed foods, like fast food, packaged baked goods, soda, many candies, etc., have been linked to multiple health issues, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.

Now researchers have found a link between these foods and non-alcoholic fatty disease (NAFLD), which is caused by excess liver fat. The International Journal of Epidemiology reports that ultra-processed food increases NAFLD risk.

Because NAFLD can be caused by too much fat or too many triglycerides in your blood, this food group can be linked to fat, and triglycerides can be raised by too much refined carbohydrate, saturated fat, and sugar, all of which are high in ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods were found to increase metabolic syndrome risk in a study published in International. For those with existing NAFLD, ultra-processed foods were associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Try these types of foods instead

To replace some of your favorite processed items, it may be helpful to have a guideline for what constitutes a-liver healthy” diet. Mediterranean-style diets have been found to be helpful in maintaining health.

According to an American Journal of Gastroenterology study, adhering closely to the Mediterranean Diet decreased NAFLD risk.

By lowering your risk for conditions that are considered to be a factor for  disease, this way of eating may benefit your liver health and help prevent NAFLD. Heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes are among them.

In order to liver follow the Mediterranean diet, it is important to consume whole grains, fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and fatty fish, as well as limiting your consumption of processed foods, added sugars, and refined carbohydrates.

How do u know u have a liver problem?

If signs and symptoms of liver disease do occur, they may include: Skin and eyes that appear yellowish (jaundice) Abdominal pain and swelling. Swelling in the legs and ankles.

