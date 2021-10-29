Where to Buy Ivermectin in Chiang Mai

We have previously reported on how to buy Ivermectin cheaply online from within Thailand from First Med Inc, and in that same article listed several brick-and-mortar pharmacies where one can purchase the medicine around the Kingdom, including from in Bangkok and on Koh Samui.

Since reporting on that many of our readers in Chiang Mai have gotten in contact with us to let us know of many local pharmacies in and around Chiang Mai also stocking the product.

We have gathered together quite a list, and since the product is so in demand by many of our viewers we decided to put down a full list of all the places in Chiang Mai that we know are stocking Ivermectin.

Ordering online is significantly cheaper, with only 2-3 days shipping, however, if you or someone you love are sick and need some Ivermectin immediately, it may be more convenient for you to purchase it from a physical pharmacy.

Pharmacies Selling Ivermectin in Chiang Mai

Below is an extensive list of pharmacies in Chiang Mai, Thailand, selling Ivermectin over the counter. No prescription is required.

Dara Pharmacy

251, 1-4 Kaeonawarat Rd, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000

Phone: 053 244 028

Thawat Pharmacy

Q274+J6G, Tambon Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000

Phone: 053 140 940

Paesatchakorn Danai Pharmacy

51/6 Moo 3, Chiang Mai-San Kaemphaeng Rd, Tombon Nongpakrang, Chiang Mai 50000

Phone: 053 851 013

Faculty of Pharmacy Chiang Mai University

239 Suthep Rd, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Phone: 053 279 903

Sri Chompoo Pharmacy

เลขที่ 28 Suthep Rd, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Phone: Not Listed

Peera Pharmacy

Si Phum Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100

Phone: 054 565 365

Pharma Choice (Multiple Branches)

QXQF+H7P, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Phone: 053 808 325

209 10-11 Changhuak Rd, Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300

Phone: 053 215 379

R29P+6WV, San Sai Noi, San Sai District, Chiang Mai 50210

Phone: 053 343 859

3029 Nong Chom, San Sai District, Chiang Mai 50210

Phone: 053 240 024

Q2X6+VQ4, Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000

Phone: 053 306 639

The Price of Ivermectin in Thailand

All of the above-listed pharmacies stock Ivermectin in 12 x 6mg tablet form, and prices vary from 1300 baht per strip to 1800 baht per strip, for a total of 72mg.

Purchasing from a physical pharmacy is faster than buying online, but significantly more expensive. You can order 10 x 12mg tablets (120mg total) for 1000 baht from First Med Inc, with 2-3 day shipping, or even cheaper if you want to import from overseas yourself.

Be sure to confirm the correct dosage to take before self-medicating.

We do not recommend importing your own, however, as you may have an issue with customs and import duties, or even have your package confiscated completely – as some readers have reported has happened to them.