What To Do If You Can Not Fall Asleep At Night

Increasing Exposure To Bright Light Throughout The Day

Individuals struggling with insomnia who were exposed to daytime bright light exposure managed to sleep better for longer periods of time. In addition, it helped individuals fall asleep by about 83% faster.

Your body features its own natural time-keeping device that is known as circadian rhythm. This feature affects the body as a whole as well as many of the systems when it is time to wake and sleep/

Natural sunlight and bright light throughout the day enable to keep your circadian rhythm healthy This allows your body full energy during the day as well as proper sleep in the evening.

A similar research study found that older adults who were exposed to at least 2 hours of bright light exposure were able to increase the efficiency of their asleep by 80% and gained an additional 2 hours.

The vast majority of asleep research involves those individuals suffering from severe asleep issues, yet minimal daily light exposure can help the average sleeper.

The best solution is to try and get as much natural sunlight as possible. However, if that is not possible or practical, you will want to invest in an artificial bright light device.

Daily sunlight or other bright light has the ability to improve many sleep issues including insomnia.

Reduction Of Blue Light In The Evening

While exposure to light throughout the day is highly beneficial, it does not hold those same benefits in the evening.

This is due in part to your circadian rhythm, which will trick your mind into thinking it is still daytime. This will cause a reduction in melatonin, which is essential in getting you to relax and sleep soundly.

One of the worst offenders is blue light, which is found in phones and other similar devices.

There are a number of things you can do to reduce your exposure to blue light. These include:

You may wear blue-blocker glasses.

There are apps that can be downloaded such a f.lux which help to block blue lights on computers and laptops.

You can also find similar apps to use to block blue light on smartphones. They are available for both iPhone and Android phone models.

However, it is always best to simply turn off all of your electronics and lights at least two hours prior to going to bed.

Remember that while these lights are dim, they still trick your body into thinking it is daytime. Use one of the ways above to help reduce your exposure to blue light.

Reduce Your Caffeine Consumption Throughout The Day

There are a number of benefits to consuming caffeine and at least 90% of the United States population consumes it.

One single dose of caffeine has the ability to enhance energy and focus.

However, when caffeine is consumed late in the day it will stimulate the nervous system and prevent your body from natural relaxation.

One single study showed that the consumption of caffeine at least 6 hours before going to bed will negatively affect an individuals sleep quality.

Caffeine has the ability to stay elevated within the blood for up to 8 hours. This is why one should not drink even a single cup of coffee after 4 p.m. if you have trouble sleeping.

If you are really craving coffee later in the afternoon, it is best to sip on a cup of decaffeinated coffee. Yes, there is a purpose for it!

As you can see, caffeine has the ability to worsen your overall sleep quality. This is especially true if you consume large quantities throughout the day.

Reduce Especially Long Naps During The Day

There is no denying that a short power nap is truly beneficial to the body. However, longer naps have the ability to negatively affect your natural sleep.

When you sleep during the day, you are affecting your natural internal clock, which then causes issues in the evening.

A particular research study showed that the participants were sleepier throughout the day after taking nap in the daytime.

Another study took note that power naps of 30 minutes or less can help the brain and body function better. However, anything longer can cause harm to individuals nightly sleep.

Although there are those individuals who take longer naps on a regular basis and suffer no disruptions or loss in the quality of their sleep.

If you take a daily nap and have no issues sleeping in the evening, there is nothing for you to worry about. The overall effects of napping tend to be based upon the individual.

Keep in mind that long naps throughout the day should be avoided. If you are having issues falling asleep at night, it is best to shorten or avoid naps.

Sleeping At Consistent Times

The body’s circadian rhythm is set on a loop that aligns itself with the rising and setting of the sun.

It is essential to stay consistent with your sleep schedule for the overall quality of your sleep. For a comfortable night’s sleep find the best 2021 mattress toppers.

One report took note that those individuals who went to bed at irregular times had poor sleep over individuals who remained consistent.

Other research has shown that irregular sleep has the ability to alter your circadian rhythm as well as the levels of melatonin.

If you are having issues falling asleep, you need to start going to bed and waking up at similar times throughout the week. Believe it or not, after a week or so of this, you will no longer need an alarm clock.

