Where to Buy Ivermectin in Thailand

We have recently reported on the surge in sales of Ivermectin in Thailand and around the globe. Many countries including Japan and India have had great successes in combatting coronavirus outbreaks using this Nobel Prize-winning medication.

Now alongside many governments, celebrities such as Joe Rogan, and thousands of doctors encourage its use a part of an effective protocol to combat the virus. Hence, more and more people are trying to find out where they can buy Ivermectin in Thailand.

The staff here at Chiang Rai Times did some digging to find out the dirt on Ivermectin here in the Kingdom, where it is freely available and if there are any restrictions on its sale.

Purchasing Ivermectin Online

In Thailand, it is possible to buy Ivermectin online, with fast 2-3 days shipping, from First Med Inc. First Med Inc is HK based pharmaceutical supply company that has stocks of Ivermectin in Thailand, ready for fast distribution around the country. The price for their WHO Certified Iverheal branded Ivermectin (12mg) is cheaper than any physical pharmacy we were able to locate at 1000 baht per strip of 10 tablets, including shipping.

We were able to locate several other pharmacies that could ship into Thailand, but with shipping times ranging from 2 to 4 weeks, and the source of the medicine being unverifiable, we don’t think these online stores are worth considering.

Purchasing from Local Pharmacies

We were able to locate several pharmacies around the country that hold stock of Ivermectin. While it seems that most do not, more and more are beginning to stock it as demand rises.

All the pharmacies we found in Thailand were selling the same brand Vermectin (6mg) of Iver-6 (6mg) Ivermectin. These are sold in packs of 12 tablets but each tablet is only 6mg, so for your money, you only get 72mg total, instead of 120mg if you purchase the Iverheal brand. Prices are typically between 1300-1800 baht per box.

Bangkok

Si Pharmacy – at 20/1 Sukhumvit Soi 22 in Phrom Phong sell Ivermectin for 1500 baht per 12 tablets.

Rungroj Pharmacy – at 81 Phra Khanong Nuea, near On Nut Big C was sold out at the time we spoke with them, however, they said they would have more stock coming in within the next few weeks.

Chiang Mai

Thawat Pharmacy – just a few hundred meters south of the Department of Transport in Tambon Wat Ket near the Ping River stock 6mg Ivermectin.

Peera Pharmacy – just inside the moat near Thapae Gate stock Ivermectin but are running low on stock at the time of writing.

Koh Samui

Makro Lamai Pharmacy – The pharmacy inside the Makro in Lamai stocks Ivermectin 6mg, and has a large number of stock reserves should it be required.

The Future of Ivermectin in Thailand

While most pharmacies in Thailand do not stock Ivermectin, it is beginning to show up at more and more places around the country. It is likely as time goes on more and more will start to sell it and the price will hopefully drop accordingly.