Most Common Stomach Cancer Symptoms: When Should You See a Doctor?

Here are the signs and symptoms of stomach cancer that can be mistaken for other conditions.

Is it true that stomach cancer can cause you to burp a lot? Many stomach cancer symptoms can be passed off as indigestion or as “nothing serious”.

This cancer, however, can have severe consequences. Here are the most common symptoms of stomach cancer and what to do if you notice them early. Gastric cancer, also referred to as stomach cancer, is cancer that starts in the stomach. The most common type of this cancer is found in men, and over half of those diagnosed are over 75 years old. There are many symptoms of stomach cancer that are similar to those of less serious conditions. It is important to not write off symptoms as “nothing serious” without consulting your physician.

Must Read:

What are the most common symptoms of stomach cancer?

Many stomach cancer symptoms can affect your digestion, according to the NHS.

These can include:

Heartburn or acid reflux

Having problems swallowing (dysphagia)

Feeling or being sick

Symptoms of indigestion, such as burping a lot

Feeling full very quickly when eating

Other symptoms can affect your overall health such as:

Loss of appetite

Losing weight without trying to

A lump at the top of your tummy

Pain at the top of your tummy

Feeling tired or having no energy

It’s worth getting checked out if you notice symptoms worsening or anything out of the ordinary for you if you have digestive conditions or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Especially if you’re over 75, it’s important to pay attention to these symptoms, since you’re in the most at-risk category. However, anyone who is concerned should seek medical attention.

What will happen at the doctor’s appointment?

An examination of your tummy will be done by the doctor if you go to the doctor with concerns about your stomach. Try not to feel embarrassed. Your GP will be asking about your symptoms on a regular basis.

Making a note of your symptoms beforehand can help, tracking when they began and if they have gotten worse. In addition, you may be asked to provide a urine or stool sample, and you may be asked to take a blood test.

The doctor may refer you to a specialist if they suspect a condition is causing your symptoms.

According to the NHS, if you have certain symptoms, you may need an urgent referral within two weeks.

The symptoms do not necessarily mean that you have cancer.

There is a very useful guide from Cancer Research UK that can help you prepare for a doctor’s appointment. It includes questions that you may want to ask if you feel nervous.

Also Check: